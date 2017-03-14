'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 7 Episode 15 Spoilers: Ladies Travel to Hong Kong, Kyle Richards Teases 'Intense' Reunion Episode
Old wounds lead to a new conflict in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7.
Titled "Hong Kong Fireworks," tonight's episode will see the ladies in another heated argument. According to the official synopsis, the ladies jet off to Hong Kong for a vacation. While staying there, Lisa Vanderpump continues her efforts to stop animal cruelty. Meanwhile, Erika Girardi tells Kyle Richards about her decision to visit her mother in Georgia. The ladies ride a historic junk boat but old conflicts suddenly spoil their trip. Dorit Kemsley finally figures out why she and Erika aren't connecting, while Lisa Rinna also gets involved in the heated discussion.
The season 7 finale is still a few weeks away but the housewives have already filmed the reunion episode. Kyle recently caught up with Us Weekly and she teased that a lot of unexpected twists happened while they were shooting the reunion.
"It was a very bizarre reunion," the reality star said during Family Equality Council's Annual Impact Awards on Saturday, March 11. "I don't think I've used the word before."
Kyle added that her co-stars got very emotional as they tackled past issues with each other.
"There was screaming, there was crying, there was a walk-off. It was so intense at times," the 48-year-old continued.
Kim Richards played a major role in this year's "RHOBH" drama and it seems that she also had a huge part in the reunion drama. Kyle mentioned that her sister "had a lot to say," stressing that she still stood by Kim's side despite everything that has happened. After seeing season 7 footage of Lisa Rinna talking bad about Kim, Kyle said she had to call her co-star out.
"For her to do that and talk about my sister, and say the things she said on camera — then millions of people hear it, and [it] sparks rumors, and it affects Kim and her life. It came out of left field," Kyle explained.
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7 airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.
