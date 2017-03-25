Entertainment

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 9 episode 18 spoilers, news: Kenya Moore makes a tough decision; Matt Jordan, Peter Thomas fight during radio interview

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for Bravo's reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."Facebook/therealhousewivesofatlanta

Kenya Moore's ex makes an unexpected comeback in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ("RHOA") season 9.

Titled "Baby Nups and Breakups," tomorrow's episode will see some legal issues arise for some of the ladies. According to the official synopsis, the women are now back home after their vacation in Hawaii. Ready to get down to business, Cynthia Bailey tries to prove the Atlanta fashionistas that she is more than just a pretty face. She shows her determination despite Shereé Whitfield's attempts to distract her.

Meanwhile, Porsha Williams realizes she is emotionally prepared to take her relationship with Todd Stewart to a new level. Phaedra Parks helps Kandi Buruss' former employee with financial matters, while Kandi begins planning an OLG (Old Lady Gang) Restaurant preview. Matt Jordan suddenly resurfaces, putting Kenya in a tough spot. She must decide whether she wants to give their relationship another chance or not.

After many fights and other incidents, Kenya recently broke up with Matt. The latter was recently involved in another violent altercation with a "RHOA" co-star, but this time it was Cynthia's former husband Peter Thomas. TMZ reports that the two were being interviewed at a radio show when Matt threw a water bottle at Peter before charging at him.

TMZ claims that the radio station's staff managed to break up the brawl before it could escalate even further. However, it did not stop Peter from calling the police and filing an assault against Matt. The joint interview was not live and the radio station allegedly has no plans of airing it.

On Wednesday, Peter took to Instagram to share his side of the story. The restaurateur confirmed that someone captured the altercation on video and it will be released soon. "Yesterday was an interesting day," Peter said in a short clip. "Somebody tried me, but they got played . . . Can't wait for y'all to see the video! Oh my God. He's trying to stop y'all from seeing the video," he continued. "But I'm gonna get it released, and everybody will see that video. Let's go!"

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9 airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

