'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 9 Episode 17 Spoilers: Shereé Makes a Major Decision, Kenya and Phaedra's Friendship on the Rocks
A newfound friendship will be tested in the upcoming episode of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9.
Titled "Aloha and Goodbye," next week's episode will see the ladies gather for a divorce party. According to the official synopsis, Phaedra Parks' attempt to reunite the ladies fails. Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas come to terms with the end of their relationship as a married couple, while Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker decide to invite everyone for a roast of Peter.
Elsewhere in the hour, Kenya Moore and Phaedra's friendship appear to be on rocky ground. The two housewives have been getting along well with each other but their newfound friendship will be put to the test. Meanwhile, Shereé Whitfield is forced to make a major decision on whether she should move forward with her ex-husband Bob or not.
Sunday night's episode saw Shereé show her vulnerable side to everyone like never before. While the "RHOA" ladies were in Hawaii with their significant others and exes, Shereé and Bob shared an emotional moment together. The estranged couple discussed past domestic problems in their relationship, making Shereé break down in tears. Bob, however, didn't seem to show remorse for what he did to his ex.
The pair were already in a relationship for seven years when they tied the knot in 2000. They later divorced in 2007, spending the last decade or so in emotional and legal conflicts. Shereé and Bob have two kids together, Kairo and Kaleigh. Although they have put most of their issues behind them, Shereé doesn't seem ready to rekindle their romance yet.
"It's like ice-skating uphill with Shereé," Bob explained during the episode. "We had a tough road and I f—– it up a little bit. I've put a lot of wounds on her, so she's calloused towards me."
The ninth season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.
