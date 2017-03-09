'The Real' Host Jeannie Mai Wants Church People To Stop Praying For Her To Have A Baby

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'The Real' host Jeannie Mai got emotional talking about her desire not to have any children. (YouTube Screenshot/The Real TV)

Whenever people offer, "I am going to pray for you," they probably only have the best intentions at heart. But "The Real" host Jeannie Mai, 38, admitted during her daytime talk show that it's hard for her to hear those words because usually, people offer to pray for her to have a baby.

Mai has been married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years now, according to The Christian Post. One thing that people constantly ask them is about their plans to have kids. Mai confessed, however, she does not want to be a mother yet.

Because of this constant questioning, Mai said during the episode "No Regrets for Oprah" that she became doubtful herself whether there was anything wrong with her.

"I've even had people like at church, which is why sometimes it throws me off from church, but they lay hands and they'll pray for me that I'll want that. [They] lay hands like 'God you're going to put that moment in Jeannie where she will be an amazing mother," she shared. "'Let her know, let her feel that.'"

Mai said their prayers make her feel uncomfortable because she really does not want to have children yet, and it's difficult for her to feel this because she knows just how much her husband wants to become a father.

However, the host is not closing down the doors of motherhood. But if she does decide to become a mother, she wants that moment to be private and special.

"I'm the one that deserves to have that moment, not everybody else. Stop baby shaming people to make us feel like there's something wrong with us if we don't want children," she said. "That is my time to decide, that is my conversation with God. I am not a wrong person or less of a woman because I haven't yet had that feeling or may never have that feeling."