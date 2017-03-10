Life

All Change At Songs Of Praise? BBC Will No Longer Produce Popular Christian TV Programme
Regent University, Founded By Religious Right Leader Pat Robertson, Hits 10,000 Students
Herpes Outbreak Among Baby Boys Connected To Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Circumcision Ritual
World Council Of Churches Voices 'Grave Concern' Over Israel Clampdown On Boycott Support
'Do Not Fear:' 10 Bible Verses About Confidence
Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh Kidnapping: Man Arrested After He Asked For Ransom Money
Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
'It Is Devastating For Families': How Compassion International Is Being Forced Out Of India
Why The Future Of The Church Of England Is In The Balance After The Sheffield Debacle
Bishops Behind Blocked Sexuality Report: No Biblical Mandate For Gay Marriage

The Passion-Killer Every Christian Needs To Be On Their Guard Against

JB Cachila

Pexels

Passion is a very important thing in the life of a Christian. It is an essential ingredient in living out our faith with much results. After all, without a desire to do good works, we won't do any good work. And without work, our faith is dead.

Passionately Passionate

We who believe God must learn to passionately love the Lord our God more than anything else. Defined as "a strong liking or desire for or devotion to some activity, object, or concept," a passion for God simply means that we will choose to desire Him, want more of Him, and be devoted to Him with all that we are. We need to be passionately committed to loving God and doing His will.

A passion for God, however, needs to be cultivated and nurtured. Without care, our passion for God will get watered down, and soon we will find ourselves lacking in it.

Passion Killer

Advertisement

There are many things that can kill our passion for God, but trials and tests aren't included in the list. Christians who are truly passionate for God see trials as a means to experience His grace, hunger and lack as a means to identify with the sufferings of Christ, persecution as some sort of validation with regard to doing the will of God, and delayed answers to prayer as more reasons to pray harder.

Yup, people passionate for God will be more passionate when faced with trial.

By now, you must have realised that one of the most potent passion-for-God killers is comfort. Yes, comfort.

Comfort As A Passion-Killer

Comfort is a sly passion killer. While a little comfort is good depending on the situation, too much comfort cradles us and lulls us to sleep when we need to stay awake and alert. Too much comfort distorts our senses and vision.

Consider the church of Laodicea, which Jesus rebuked in Revelation 3:14-20. Jesus told the church,

"I know your works, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were cold or hot. So then, because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spit you out of My mouth. For you say, 'I am rich, and have stored up goods, and have need of nothing,' yet do not realize that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked." (Revelation 3:15-17 MEV)

Consider also King David, who was taking a rest at a time when he should be in action. 2 Samuel 11:1-4 tells us that David was very comfortable, and thus unguarded.

"In the spring of the year, the time when the kings go out to battle ... David remained in Jerusalem."

David stayed inside the deceitful chambers of comfort, and was unguarded. This led to his fall with Bathsheba.

Be Careful Not To Be Too Comfortable

Friends, we need to beware of the dangers of too much comfort. God is the God of all comfort (2 Corinthians 1:3-5), but He is also the God who wants us to be passionate in loving Him.

Let us all learn to take care of our devotion to God. Let us work out our salvation with fear and trembling (see Philippians 2:12).

More News in Life
  • holding-baby-securely

    How God Won't Allow Anyone To Snatch You From His Hand

    We are promised – twice – that no one can ever snatch us from God's hand. This is a great promise, one that we must understand to be able to appreciate it well.

  • marry-me

    3 Steps To Choosing The Right Person To Marry

    Choosing who to marry need not be hard, but it should be done wisely. Marriage is a lifelong commitment that shouldn't be entered into without much consideration, much prayer, and much preparation. Here are three steps to choosing the right person to marry and be with for the rest of your life.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY