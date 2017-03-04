'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers: The Mikaelsons Rise Again, New Vampires Threaten Marcel's Rule

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The long wait is almost over as the Mikaelsons are going to be back soon. A week after the finale of "The Vampire Diaries," its spin-off series "The Originals" will finally return for its fourth season. The question is, will the Mikaelsons rise again from their defeat in season 3?

The storyline will take place five years after the fall of the Mikaelsons, wherein Klaus (Joseph Morgan) was put into an agonizing coma by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) using the Tunde blade. Marcel is king of New Orleans once again. Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Klaus' daughter Hope (Summer Fontanta) is not a baby anymore.

The rest of the Mikaelson siblings Freya (Riley Voelkel), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) are inside a dreamscape that Freya created just before Marcel "killed" them. Now, it is up to Hayley to save her family and find a cure to wake them all up.

In the latest promotional photos for season 4 episode 1 on TV Line, Marcel is seen taunting Klaus with the Tunde blade as the latter sits chained on the ground. There is also a glimpse of Hayley and a terrified Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood).

However, it looks like things will turn out well for Klaus' siblings as Hayley will successfully get them the cure and wake them up, according to the episode 2 synopsis posted on The Futon Critic. They will then go on a rescue mission to save Klaus from Marcel's captivity.

There have also been talks that Marcel will end up needing Klaus' help when a group of new unsired vampires, whom he welcomed to his city, start to pose a threat to his rule.

Another thing to look forward to in the upcoming return of the series is the introduction of a new character. In the new season, actress Christina Moses will be added to the cast as Keelin, an "openly bisexual ER doctor and the last living werewolf of her line," according to Entertainment Weekly.

"The Originals" season 4 premieres Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. on The CW.