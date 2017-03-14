'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers, Cast News: EP Reveals TVD's Caroline Won't Cross Over in Upcoming Season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The long-running supernatural series "The Vampire Diaries" may have come to an end, but its spin-off is coming back to the small screen for its fourth season very soon. There's a lot of things that fans are excited about in the upcoming season, but there was a particular scene in "The Vampire Diaries" finale that raised a question for "The Originals" season 4.

After watching Caroline (Candice King) read a letter from Klaus (Joseph Morgan), which was enclosed in his hefty donation for the school that she and Alaric (Matt Davis) had built, in the finale episode of "The Vampire Diaries," a lot of the viewers who liked the "Klaroline" pairing in earlier seasons hoped that the female vampire would move to the spin-off series and make an appearance in the upcoming season.

However, executive producer for both shows, Julie Plec, has made it clear that Klaus and Caroline's reunion will not be possible in "The Originals" season 4.

"Obviously our timelines did not match up, so Caroline and Klaus are not coming face-to-face in this season," Plec told The Hollywood Reporter. "That being said, we do have crossover elements in the upcoming season of 'The Originals' that's about to start airing, and it all brings it back to what I see as a future for either 'The Originals' or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of 'The Originals.'"

On the other hand, there's another character from "The Vampire Diaries" who's crossing over to the spin-off series. It has been reported that Davis will make an appearance in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

In an interview with TV Line, Plec revealed, "Alaric is the one who shows up and actually tells Klaus about the school. The idea of the school as a safe haven for young supernatural beings certainly has a lot of relevance for Hope Mikaelson."

Hope (Summer Fontana) is Klaus' daughter with the werewolf, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin). She's a hybrid, coming from a vampire father and a werewolf mother. For the time being, it has not been revealed what powers she has.

"The Originals" season 4 premieres Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.