'The Originals' Season 4 Spoilers, Cast News: EP Reveals TVD's Caroline Won't Cross Over in Upcoming Season
The long-running supernatural series "The Vampire Diaries" may have come to an end, but its spin-off is coming back to the small screen for its fourth season very soon. There's a lot of things that fans are excited about in the upcoming season, but there was a particular scene in "The Vampire Diaries" finale that raised a question for "The Originals" season 4.
After watching Caroline (Candice King) read a letter from Klaus (Joseph Morgan), which was enclosed in his hefty donation for the school that she and Alaric (Matt Davis) had built, in the finale episode of "The Vampire Diaries," a lot of the viewers who liked the "Klaroline" pairing in earlier seasons hoped that the female vampire would move to the spin-off series and make an appearance in the upcoming season.
However, executive producer for both shows, Julie Plec, has made it clear that Klaus and Caroline's reunion will not be possible in "The Originals" season 4.
"Obviously our timelines did not match up, so Caroline and Klaus are not coming face-to-face in this season," Plec told The Hollywood Reporter. "That being said, we do have crossover elements in the upcoming season of 'The Originals' that's about to start airing, and it all brings it back to what I see as a future for either 'The Originals' or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of 'The Originals.'"
On the other hand, there's another character from "The Vampire Diaries" who's crossing over to the spin-off series. It has been reported that Davis will make an appearance in the upcoming season.
In an interview with TV Line, Plec revealed, "Alaric is the one who shows up and actually tells Klaus about the school. The idea of the school as a safe haven for young supernatural beings certainly has a lot of relevance for Hope Mikaelson."
Hope (Summer Fontana) is Klaus' daughter with the werewolf, Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin). She's a hybrid, coming from a vampire father and a werewolf mother. For the time being, it has not been revealed what powers she has.
"The Originals" season 4 premieres Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
-
Jessa Duggar's husband Ben Seewald warns Christians on watching 'The Shack', says film presents 'a false god'
The evangelical community is pretty much divided over the movie adaptation of "The Shack," a novel written by William P. Young about a grieving father who gets in touch with God.
-
'God's amazing provision': Big Daddy Weave's Jason Weaver walks for first time since amputation of both feet
A year after losing both feet, Big Daddy Weave's Jason Weaver is walking again.
- Religion is what makes us stand out as human, says Oxford professor
- Jessa Duggar's husband Ben Seewald warns Christians on watching 'The Shack', says film presents 'a false god'
- 3 reasons why fasting is very important
- WATCH: Archbishop of Canterbury on how Christians can share their faith
- Pope Francis: is he a saint or a sinner?
- Shocking new images show devastation caused by fire in Victorian church
- Women bishops and Bishop Philip North: what does 'mutual flourishing' actually mean?
- Pope Francis: the Cross is not jewellery, but a call to imitate Christ's love
- Defiant U.S. prosecutor fired by Trump administration
- Ex-Radical Islamist turned Christian evangelist warns of educational Jihad that seeks to Islamise West
- Christian Dad claims falsely that he raped own daughter – in order to protect priest
- Bulgarian Church 'Should Win' Nobel Peace Prize For Protecting Jews During Holocaust
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Man Faces 10-year Sentence After Scaling White House Fence
- Jordan Soldier Who Shot Israeli Schoolchildren Freed After End Of Sentence