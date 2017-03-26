'The Originals' season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Klaus reconnects with Hope; Marcel discovers terrible secrets about Eva

Klaus (Joseph Morgan) is determined to reconnect with his daughter in the upcoming episode of The CW's supernatural drama "The Originals" season 4.

Titled "Haunter of Ruins," next week's episode will see the First Family of Vampirism continue to deal with their problems. According to the official synopsis, Klaus tries to form a close relationship with Hope (Summer Fontana) after five long years of being away from her. While the father and daughter spend more time together, the rest of the family is still in turmoil.

To figure out the best way to protect the family, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) mediates a conflict between Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin). Back in New Orleans, the search for a mysterious witch who preys on innocent children begins. Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) also tells Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) horrifying secrets about his former wife Eva (Maisie Richardson-Sellers).

The new promotional preview for the episode released by The CW opens with Klaus saying he wants "one day of peace" with his daughter. At some point in the clip, the search for the missing children picks up steam. "How does one missing boy mean the whole city is in danger?" Marcel asks. "Whoever's doing this, they are gonna want more," Vincent responds. The 18-second teaser ends with Klaus assuring Hope that nothing is going to harm his "little girl."

In the last episode, rescuing Klaus proved to be a little trickier and bloodier than expected. While his siblings moved quietly through the tunnel to save him, Klaus spent most of the hour arguing with Cami (Leah Pipes) through a hallucination. The Mikaelsons thought they were finally in the clear when Klaus stabbed Marcel with the Tunde blade, but they were wrong. Because he is now a more powerful vampire, he managed to get the blade out of his body with relative ease. Marcel allowed them to leave without a fight, which means a bigger battle might happen in the near future. The hour ended with Klaus looking at Hope as she peacefully slept.

The fourth season of "The Originals" airs every Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.