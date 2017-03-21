'The Originals' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Mikaelsons try to save Klaus; EP shares teasers on Hope's mysterious drawings

The Mikaelsons attempt to rescue their missing brother in the upcoming episode of "The Originals" season 4.

Titled "No Quarter," this week's episode will see the family move forward after their major defeat last season. According to the official synopsis, the Mikaelson siblings team up with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) in an effort to save Klaus (Joseph Morgan). However, they must also prepare to deal with Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) in the process.

Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) looks into a haunting and when he finds new leads, he realizes that the case is more sinister than he initially expected. Elsewhere in the episode, Klaus continues to suffer from the effects of the Tunde Blade.

On Friday, season 4 kicked off five years after the Mikaelsons were all defeated by their enemy. Hayley made a potion to wake them all up from their deep slumber with the help of the final wolf pack member. At the end of the premiere, Hope (Summer Fontana) was drawing some mysterious symbols which also appeared in the form of graffiti all over New Orleans.

Executive producer Michael Narducci spoke with TV Line after the first episode and he explained how Hope's drawings will affect the entire season 4 storyline. "It's sort of the key to unraveling the whole mystery of the season," he said.

Meanwhile, it seems that exacting revenge on Marcel will not be Klaus' first priority when he is freed. Narducci teased that Klaus will be focusing on Hope as he prepares to confront Marcel again. "His first thought could be, 'Let me go find my kid,'" the EP revealed, adding that fighting against Marcel will not be a walk in the park for the Mikaelsons. "When he drank that serum at the end of last season, he became something we still don't quite understand. He may not be so easy to take down."

The fourth season of "The Originals" airs every Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.