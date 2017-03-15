'The migrant is a gift': Mexican bishops launch campaign defying Trump's immigration policy

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A woman is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. The words on the wall reads 'You're on my side?' Reuters

Mexican bishops have launched a campaign titled 'the migrant is a gift' on social media, in defiance of the immigration policies of President Trump.

Bishop Alfonso Miranda Guardiola, the auxiliary bishop of Monterrey implored fellow Mexicans 'to protect the dignity of migrants not just with economic resources, but also with time and actions they can take within their different spheres', according to Catholic News Agency.

'Mexico is a transit country, a temporary or permanent place for migrants coming from other countries, but it is also a place of return which takes in our compatriots who have be repatriated; we're not going to get into a fight, but we do have to defend the dignity of our people,' he said.

The bishop added that Mexican bishops were 'seeking to strengthen relations with the U.S. bishops in order to mutually support one another'.

Early in his presidency Trump announced plans to deport millions of undocumented migrants out of the US, as well as maintaining his rhetoric on a controversial border wall with Mexico. The Mexican Catholic Church previously labelled Trump's immigration plans as 'terrorism'.

The bishops' campaign, using the Spanish hashtag #ElMigranteEsUnDon ('the migrant is a gift') has been trending on Twitter.

On March 8 the bishops on the permanent council of the Mexican bishops' conference addressed fears about migration in a statement. They expressed concerns for Mexico, 'particularly regarding the migration issue that many of our compatriots are facing as a result of the policies implemented by the government of the United States, including the unacceptable possibility that Mexican families may be separated when returning to this country.'

The bishops added: 'In face of a possible humanitarian emergency, we bishops repeat our invitation to faithful Catholics, and society in general, to join the work being done in the parishes, in the more than 70 migrant centres, administered by the Catholic Church or in those supported by sister Christian churches, civil organisations or the government.

'This is the time to get involved in this great effort and service and brotherhood.'

The Mexican government has been infuriated by Trump's suggestion they would pay for a border wall to keep unregistered Mexican migrants out of the US. The foreign minister has threatened to impose tariffs on US products if the US taxes Mexican imports to pay for the wall.