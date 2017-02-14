The Look Of Love: Experts Reconstruct The Original Face Of Saint Valentine

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

3D mapping was used to reconstruct a likeness for the 3rd century saint, pictured are the key stages in the process. Janet Tappin Coelho/Caters News

Today is the feast day of St Valentine, one of the Church's most beloved saints.

His true story is mired in mystery, with who he was and what he did more than a little unclear. Nonetheless, experts now believe they have discovered what Valentine actually looked like, as Catholic Online reports.

Using 3D mapping and extensive digital analysis of St Valentine's skull, kept in the Basilica of Santa Maria of Cosmedin in Rome, experts have constructed a visual likeness for the 3rd century saint.

The project was led by Brazilian graphic designer Cicero Moraes and photographer José Luís Lira. Lira said the opportunity arose in October last year. 'I was in St. Peter's Square when one of the many sellers there gave me a picture of St Valentine,' he explained.

'I took it as a sign to see if I could get unthinkable, close up access to the skull in the Basilica. The chance to do the facial reconstruction of one of the Roman Catholic church's most important and venerated relics has been a life-long dream.'

Moares has previously completed 10 3D facial reconstructions of Catholic saints. Moares and Lira have previously worked together on reconstructions of Mary Magdalene and St Pauline of Brazil.

'This has been an exciting, complicated and rare project to do,' Moares said. 'It's not often that you get access to a precious and suitably relevant relic like this. We were fortunate to be in the right place at the right time.

'We worked on this project for three months and unveiling St Valentine's face now is a timely reminder of why this dedicated day of affection first started. Our work also gives the world a visual reference of who we should be thanking for the celebrations.'

The stages of the reconstruction can be seen above. Valentine is pictured in the priestly robes of the day, which are dyed red to represent his martyrdom.