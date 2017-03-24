'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' update: DLCs coming in summer and winter this year
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was released earlier this month along with Nintendo's newest gaming console, the Nintendo Switch. During its launch, it was already revealed that the title will be getting two downloadable contents (DLCs) this year, apart from the first update that it had prior to its launch. These DLCs will be part of the game's expansion pass.
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will receive two additional expansions this year, one in summer and the other in winter. According to Nintendo, the first DLC will launch the Cave of Trials challenge, a new map feature, and a new hard mode. Meanwhile, the winter expansion will add new dungeons, other challenges, and a new original story.
According to iDigital Times, it is possible that the winter expansion may focus on Lurelin Village. Having played the game, the analyst from the publication believes that the said village is currently "useless," as it does not contribute much to its main storyline. Nintendo may add a new map, a new creature to battle, or other challenges in the said area.
The same portal speculates that the summer expansion may introduce deep caves to navigate. It may come with numerous levels that increase the difficulty in fighting off enemies.
At the moment, Nintendo is yet to reveal further details regarding the upcoming expansions. It is still best to wait for official announcements regarding the matter.
Meanwhile, prior to the game's launch, season pass holders already got three new treasure chests that contain exclusive in-game clothing and other useful items.
The expansion pass for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" costs $19.99. The DLCs will not be sold individually.
Aside from Nintendo Switch, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is also available for the Wii U gaming console.
