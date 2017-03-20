'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' news: New content arrives this summer; reward for finding all Korok seeds revealed

Nintendo will be releasing a new expansion pack for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" this summer.

According to reports, the next additional content for the game will arrive at some point in the summer. There is no exact release date for the expansion yet, but downloadable content (DLC) Pack 1 will include a hard difficulty mode, an extra map feature, and a challenge called "Cave of Trials."

The second content package, on the other hand, will be available later this year. DLC Pack 2 introduces an additional dungeon, a new original story, and a list of challenges players can explore. Gamers interested in getting these additional content packs will have to pay $20 for the Expansion Pass, as purchasing them on their own is not allowed.

In other news, fans may have noticed that items called Korok seeds are seen throughout the game. Aside from exchanging them for more inventory space, players can also earn a special reward after collecting all 900 of them. Reddit user xFateAwaitsx reportedly achieved the task of collecting all seeds and learned that the reward, called "Hestu's Gift," may not be what most fans expect.

The reward's official description notes that it is "a gift of friendship given to you by Hestu. It smells pretty bad." The Reddit user said finding all 900 seeds was not a walk in the park. The last one actually took him over an hour to get, giving others an idea of how long the complete process took.

Advertisement

The reward does not do anything special, but it can be used to make Hestu dance, depending on what the player chooses.

Released on March 3, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is a launch title for the Nintendo Switch. The action-adventure game can be also played on Wii U consoles.