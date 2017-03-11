'The Last Of Us 2' spoilers, news: Sequel to feature pregnant, angry Ellie; Joel is dead?

The internet is roaring with speculations and fan-made theories as to what's going to happen in "The Last of Us 2," the sequel to the 2013 hit action adventure survival-horror game from Naughty Dog. Since the release of the game's only trailer, fans have made various speculations about the game, and now we go take a look at what could happen in the game.

***Spoiler Alert!*** The article below contains possible spoilers for the yet-to-be released game. Readers are advised to read at their own risk.

In the game's trailer revealed last year, Naughty Dog gave fans a lot of things to think about with regards to the game's possible plot.

Digital Spy notes that while information is scarce, we know that the game is a sequel, set at about five years since the events of the first game. Based on this, we know that Ellie is 19 years old now, and Joel is older than he used to be.

Neil Druckmann, TLOU2 creative director, said at the PlayStation Experience that players will get to control Ellie this time, not Joel, and that the game would revolve around the issue of hate, Videogames Republic reported. Fans believe that the hate Ellie has could be fueled by Joel's rumored death.

Ellie is also believed to be pregnant in the game, GamesRadar reported. Fans believe that Ellie is pregnant, and her baby bump is concealed by the guitar she is playing in the trailer. An "Uncharted 4" Easter egg seems to confirm this: a Comicbook cover titled "The Last of Us American Daughters" flanked by a pregnant woman who closely resembles Ellie, but with a gas mask. Some thought this was her mother, but now many believe that it's Ellie herself.

Nothing is Confirmed

While the TLOU2 trailer revealed last year gives us various details that could mean something, it could also mean nothing. GamesRadar notes that Naughty Dog is historically good at misleading people with the trailers they release, and so it might be that any and all fan-made theories based on the TLOU2 trailer might be wrong.

What's sure, though, is that "The Last Of Us 2" is coming soon at an unconfirmed date.