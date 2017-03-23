'The Last Of Us 2' release date rumors: New theory — Ellie out for revenge over lover's death

Fans are clamoring for the release of Naughty Dog's sequel to the successful game, "The Last Of Us." While the game developer did give some tidbits about what's going to happen, it didn't give any tentative release date. And so the rumor mill keeps on conjuring all sorts of speculated theories about Joel, Ellie, and the whole game.

A new rumor that surfaced recently attempts to explain why, as per creative director Neil Druckmann, the game will revolve around hate. According to the Wolf Hall, Ellie will have a love interest in the sequel – a love interest who either dies or gets killed.

As revealed in the first game, Ellie is gay. Druckmann said some time ago that there'll be another LGBT character included in the game. This character, although unknown as of the moment, might be Ellie's love interest who dies possibly in the hands of the Fireflies. And thus the Fireflies will be at the top of Ellie's hit list.

According to a video in YouTube, this is backed by the game's reveal trailer. If players will carefully check the trailer, there's a poster that has the word "Theseus" in it. In Greek mythology, Theseus is a hero who ventures into the Labyrinth in Crete to slay the Minotaur. He succeeds in doing so and is able to safely return home with the help of Ariadne's ball of silk thread. Theseus, however, fails to marry Ariadne and ends up sending a false message to his father, Aegeus, who commits suicide.

The Wolf Hall notes that both Theseus' story and TLOU2 will have the same theme of sacrifice, with Ellie wanting to protect all that are like her – just like how Joel protected her. And in the same way that Ariadne's ball of thread was able to guide Theseus back to safety, Ellie's rumored love interest could hold clues or keys to locating others who are like Ellie.

Of course, these are mere rumors and speculations, and so it's best to take it with a grain of salt and wait for Naughty Dog to release the game. One thing's for sure, though: Naughty Dog might not have revealed TLOU2's release date, but with TLOU's phenomenal success, TLOU2 will be coming real soon.