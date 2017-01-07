The Importance of Dealing With Our Kids' Feeling of Entitlement

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Among the world's generations, today's millennials are said to have the highest sense of personal entitlement. Caroline Beaton, who has studied and observed millennials at work, says whereas only half of people under the age of 30 in previous generations had expected to become managers, that number has ballooned to two-thirds among today's millennials.

There's no question that entitlement is an issue for everyone, and it didn't sprout wings during college or after first job. Entitlement has been found to take roots as early as childhood. That means addressing the problem of entitlement starts much closer to home than we think.

Proverbs 22:6 tells us, "Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it."

This issue is best addressed by parents. Here are five reasons why parents should not let the feeling of entitlement take hold of their children even at an early age.

1. It Makes Them Think Like a Victim

Running on a victim's mindset is not just annoying. It's also highly counter-productive and against God's design. Jesus promised to us that He had already overcome the world on our behalf (John 16:33), but that is to build in us both a humility and assurance that we are on the winning side.It has nothing to do with what we've done or accomplished.

2. It Feeds One's Pride and Ego

Proverbs 11:2 tells us, "When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with the humble is wisdom." Pride is simply trusting and valuing oneself above God and others. Entitlement fuels pride, and pride fuels entitlement. It's a cycle that we must break.

3. It Inhibits Learning

People ruled by their feelings of entitlement are too often know-it-all personalities who believe that they're no longer in a position to learn and receive teaching and correction. This slows down their ability to learn important life skills and life lessons.

4. It Ruins Relationships

Steve Maraboli once said, "Service and gratitude will fuel relationship; entitlement and expectation will poison it."

Relationships are the greatest capital we will ever have, and entitlement ruins that. God made us relational beings who thrive in our relationship with Him and on others.

5. It Makes Us Passive

An entitled mindset builds a "serve me" mindset. That's not the way Jesus showed for us. Jesus Himself was anything but entitled though He deserved the right to be. Philippians 2:6-7 tells us, "Though he was God, he did not think of equality with God as something to cling to. Instead, he gave up his divine privileges; he took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being."