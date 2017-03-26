'The Fosters' season 4 episode 18 spoilers: Lena deals with problems at home; Callie heads to L.A. with Aaron

Lena (Sherri Saum) begins to feel the pressure of parenting on her own in the upcoming episode of "The Fosters" season 4.

Titled "Dirty Laundry," next week's episode will see Lena feel that she is being pulled in every direction as Stef's (Teri Polo) long hours at work leave her parenting by herself. According to the official synopsis, Stef realizes that her new position requires her to spend longer hours on duty. Back at home, Lena feels overwhelmed as she attempts to keep up with the complicated lives of their five teenage kids and the pressures of her own job.

Meanwhile, Callie (Maia Mitchell) travels to Los Angeles to help out a friend. She heads to Los Angeles with Aaron (guest star Elliot Fletcher, from "Shameless") to visit his parents, who are still finding it difficult to accept Aaron being a transgender. Fed up with being bullied at school, Jude (Hayden Byerly) starts to deal with his problem by resorting to bullying tactics of his own.

The new promotional preview released by Freeform for the episode opens with Callie having a conversation with Aaron. He tells her that he is going to Los Angeles for his father's birthday. "Maybe you could come with me? Get some answers, be my buffer," he asks her with a laugh. Aaron then mentioned the possibility of AJ (Tom Williamson) not letting Callie go with him, but she said her boyfriend will not even care.

Back in January, Mitchell hinted that Callie's friendship with Aaron will continue to put a strain in her romantic relationship with AJ. "You see her relying and leaning on him. That can be really frustrating for AJ, her boyfriend, who is already quite threatened by Aaron for quite good reason. Aaron can really overstep a lot of the time and Callie has a history with him," the actress told TV Guide.

The fourth season of "The Fosters" airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.