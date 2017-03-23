'The Flash' season 3 spoilers, plot rumors: Speedster villain Savitar rumored to be the future version of The Flash

Savitar has been plaguing Barry Allen and his team in the current season of "The Flash." However, this powerful speedster is said to be totally different from all the other villains that Team Flash encountered in the past. Rumors say this season's big bad may turn out to be the future version of Central City's hero himself.

During the Paley Festival 2017, where the "Arrowverse" stars gathered to answer some questions that have been plaguing their respective shows, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg hinted the identity of "The Flash" season 3's big bad, as reported on Entertainment Weekly. "With Savitar, we know who he is under there," Kreisberg revealed. "We've been planning this for a while and we're really excited about it."

There is a theory that has been going around that the man inside Savitar's metallic armor is Barry himself. This stemmed from the Future Flash villain in the New 52 era of DC comics, wherein an older Barry comes to a realization that his time travels have caused more damage than he thought, creating a crack in the Speed Force. But what really made him turn to the dark side is Wally West's (Keiynan Lonsdale) death, which was caused by a fatal car crash. He was not able to save Wally because every time he tries to run at full speed, time slowly disappears. This leads the older Barry to go back in time again to fix everything from where it all began and ends up becoming a murderer who kills all his enemies. But then, he comes face-to-face with his younger self and realizes that the young Barry has enough energy to seal the crack in the Speed Force. However, the only way to release this energy is to kill his younger self.

Despite Savitar calling himself a "speed god," it was discovered in "The Flash" season 3 episode 16 that there is indeed a man inside the glowing metal suit when Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) was able to wound the villain, with the help of the quirky H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanagh), by stabbing the villain where it is vulnerable.

"The Flash" stars Grant Gustin, who plays Barry/The Flash, and Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, recently spoke with TV Line on set regarding the current season's big bad, Savitar, and how his identity is going to be revealed. "Slowly, different characters are going to learn who Savitar is," Panabaker said.

Meanwhile, Gustin expressed that the reveal of Savitar's identity is going to be different from what happened with the villains in the previous seasons. "With Zoom and Reverse-Flash, the audience was starting to realize things before we all started to piece it together," he told TV Line. "But I don't know how you would know this year. And when you do find out, it's like, 'Oh. My. God!' There are really no secrets or hints leading up to it."