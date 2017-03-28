'The Flash' season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Flash fights villain with information about Savitar

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), also known as the Flash, will be battling against a villain who can reveal the real character of Savitar in episode 18 of "The Flash" season 3.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Abra Kadabra" reveals that the Flash will be fighting a villain from Earth-19 named Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian). The said antagonist knows the true identity of Savitar, but the Flash has to fight him in order to get the information.

The promotional preview of episode 18 of "The Flash" season 3. YouTube/The CW

The promotional preview of episode 18 reveals that Abra Kadabra is a magician. The teaser shows him performing several tricks to the rest of the characters before revealing to the Flash that he knows something about Savitar.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Todd Helbing hints that it will not be an easy trail for the Flash to get what he wants.

He shares, "There's a really good conflict in this episode where Gypsy [Jessica Camacho] is after him for something and Barry and the team finds out that he knows something about Savitar, so they have a conflict over who gets to take him. She wants to take him back to Earth-19 and make him pay for his crimes. Can Barry get that information out of him before he vanishes?"

Nonetheless, it looks like the Flash will be successful in his mission. In the same interview, Helbing reveals that when the Flash finally finds out who Savitar is, it will be the biggest twist in the story.

"Normally we have shown the identity of the villains a lot earlier in the season. There's a specific reason why we waited for this reveal until now. Nobody's going to see this coming," he adds.

Gustin also discloses in the same interview that Savitar will be the biggest villain that his character will have to face and figure out how to bring down. He admits, "It creates problems for us when we find out his true identity."

Episode 18 of season 3 airs on Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.