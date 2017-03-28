'The Flash' season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Flash fights villain with information about Savitar
Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), also known as the Flash, will be battling against a villain who can reveal the real character of Savitar in episode 18 of "The Flash" season 3.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Abra Kadabra" reveals that the Flash will be fighting a villain from Earth-19 named Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian). The said antagonist knows the true identity of Savitar, but the Flash has to fight him in order to get the information.
The promotional preview of episode 18 reveals that Abra Kadabra is a magician. The teaser shows him performing several tricks to the rest of the characters before revealing to the Flash that he knows something about Savitar.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Todd Helbing hints that it will not be an easy trail for the Flash to get what he wants.
He shares, "There's a really good conflict in this episode where Gypsy [Jessica Camacho] is after him for something and Barry and the team finds out that he knows something about Savitar, so they have a conflict over who gets to take him. She wants to take him back to Earth-19 and make him pay for his crimes. Can Barry get that information out of him before he vanishes?"
Nonetheless, it looks like the Flash will be successful in his mission. In the same interview, Helbing reveals that when the Flash finally finds out who Savitar is, it will be the biggest twist in the story.
"Normally we have shown the identity of the villains a lot earlier in the season. There's a specific reason why we waited for this reveal until now. Nobody's going to see this coming," he adds.
Gustin also discloses in the same interview that Savitar will be the biggest villain that his character will have to face and figure out how to bring down. He admits, "It creates problems for us when we find out his true identity."
Episode 18 of season 3 airs on Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
-
NFL star Benjamin Watson says the way to heal racial divide can be found in the Bible
The issue of race is something that NFL star Benjamin Watson takes to heart. He believes that the only way Americans can get over their racial divide is through the help of the Bible.
-
Selena Gomez inspired 'to do what is right' after watching Pastor Judah Smith's sermon
"It Ain't Me" singer Selena Gomez might have a jam-packed schedule because of work, but she still makes time for God.
- Why did Jesus refuse to drink the wine mixed with gall?
- 6 ways to read the Bible for all it's worth
- 'We used to worship in fear': The Islamic extremist who converted to Christ
- 'The Shack', cosmic child abuse and 'Lies We Believe About God'
- Collateral damage: how factional fighting in the Church damages us all
- #PrayForLondon is the latest #PrayFor hashtag to trend. Sadly, there have been many others
- 6 Scripture verses about the heart – and why they don't mean what you think
- Study shows 'religious' countries are worse at science. What does this really tell us?
- 5 truths to cling to in the midst of uncertainty
- ISIS burns 3 women alive for refusing order to execute civilians caught fleeing Mosul
- What is the battle for Mosul about and why does it matter?
- Protest planned for 12-year-old Christian girl found murdered, possibly raped
- Displaced Christians in Iraq just months from running out of aid
- 'We used to worship in fear': The Islamic extremist who converted to Christ
- 'It's night and day': Churches in atheist Cuba see evangelical resurgence after decades of restriction