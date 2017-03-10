Entertainment

Why The Future Of The Church Of England Is In The Balance After The Sheffield Debacle
Bishops Behind Blocked Sexuality Report: No Biblical Mandate For Gay Marriage
World Vision Warns Of Millions At Risk In East Africa, Launches Hunger Crisis Appeal
Philip North 'Hounded' Out Of Role, Claims Key Conservative Bishop
How To Help Syrian Refugees: Church Led Group Becomes One Of First To Welcome Family To UK
Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
The Resignation That Rocked The Church: How The CofE Reacted To Philip North's Decision
How (Not) To Write A Christian Leader Bio
Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
Australia's Third Largest Denomination Has Paid Out 17m Dollars To Child Abuse Victims

'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers: Barry Heads to the Speed Force, Flash/Supergirl Musical Crossover Details Revealed

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for "The Flash"Facebook/CWTheFlash

Barry (Grant Gustin) seeks help from the speed force in the upcoming episode of "The Flash" season 3.

Titled "Into the Speed Force," next week's episode will see Barry turn to the speed force out of desperation. According to the official synopsis, Barry is determined to stop Savitar and rescue his friends. To find answers, the Scarlet Speedster heads into the speed force where he meets familiar faces. Meanwhile, H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) gives Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) some advice on what her next move should be.

The CW has released promo stills for the episode and it hints at the return of familiar faces. The photos suggest that Barry will get a chance to talk to Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett), Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller), Jay Garrick (Teddy Sears) and Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell). The last image shows an unconscious Barry lying on the floor while Ronnie looks at him.

In other news, "The Flash" and "Supergirl" are staging another crossover episode later this month. The two heroes will be facing the villainous Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss) in a special musical episode. According to executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, the musical crossover has actually been years in the making.

"We've always talked about doing it, from the very beginning, more in a joking way," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Also present during the interview was "Supergirl" lead star Melissa Benoist, who said she's excited to reunite with her "Glee" co-star Criss.

"I could not be happier that he's here," the actress gushed. "He's killing this role. He's bringing such a fun energy, the way he did on 'Glee' as well."

Aside from covers, the episode will also feature original songs such as "Runnin' Home to You" from Oscar-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and "Super Friend," which was co-written by Rachel Bloom.

The third season of "The Flash" airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY