The 'Fifth Evangelist': the Christian legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Portrait of Johann Sebastian Bach by by Elias Gottlob Haussmann. Wikimedia Commons

Today is the birthday of legendary composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

Bach, born in 1685 in the small German town of Eisenach, is widely regarded as one of the greatest musical composers of all time. He was also a committed Christian who dedicated his work 'To the greater glory of God'.

While many of the Church's musicians have not been Christians, Bach was a devout believer, who was clear about how he saw his work.

He said: 'The purpose of music can be nothing but the glory of God and the restoration of the heart. Where this is not the case there is no real music but only a demonic noise.'

Bach composed much music for use in church. His famed religious works include Mass in B Minor, Ave Maria, The Passion of St John, Ascension Cantata and the Christmas Oratorio. He once said: 'At a reverent performance of music, God is always at hand with his gracious presence.'

Advertisement

Bach was a prolific prodigy. He was surely being generous when he said: 'I worked hard. Anyone who works as hard as I did can achieve the same results.'

Nonetheless he wasn't known as the legend he is now when he died in 1750. Though he was appreciated by some, his genius only really entered the mainstream when German composer Felix Mendelssohn conducted a performance of Bach's The Passion of St Matthew, sparking a Bach renaissance.

That Passion would be regarded as one of the greatest compositions of all time. Renowned atheist Friedrich Nietzche said of it: 'One who has completely forgotten Christianity truly hears it here as gospel.'

Bach's mingling of musical excellence and Christian truth led to him being known as 'the fifth evangelist'. His work reminds one that 'Christian' music need not be lacking in elegance and craft, and can be a powerful witness that touches the lives of many.

Bach had profound talent and became a revered icon in the music world. His enduring legacy though, is that in his life and work – he gave the glory to God.

You can follow @JosephHartropp on Twitter