'The Elder Scrolls: Legends' News: Digital Card Game Debuts on PC, Future Platform Release Dates Revealed

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends" has been released after a year-long beta, with mobile and tablet versions to debut at a later date.

According to reports, Bethesda's free-to-play digital card game is now officially live on PC. "After several months of beta feedback from players and a myriad of improvements, additions, and optimizations, we're extremely proud to officially remove the 'Beta' tag from 'The Elder Scrolls: Legends,' and formally launch on PC," the developer said in a press release.

The game is now ready to play on PC, and it will come to iPad devices on March 23. Android users can get their hands on the game starting April, while the MacOS version rolls out in May. The mobile version, on the other hand, has been set to have an early summer debut this year. For those who are currently playing on PC, their game gear will automatically transfer to the upcoming platforms. This means players don't need to worry about starting from the beginning when switching to mobile or tablet devices.

In terms of gameplay, "The Elder Scrolls: Legends" is a strategy card game where players choose early on which attributes they want their character to have. For instance, they are allowed to invest in Intelligence, Agility or Strength — with each attribute playing into how attacks are made.

Additionally, Bethesda confirmed that an update for the title will be launched on April 5. The expansion is called "The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood," which introduces new content, over 20 missions across three maps and more than 40 extra cards. As a bonus treat for "The Elder Scrolls Online" players, they will receive a free Doom Wolf mount after downloading the expansion. More details about the title and its forthcoming updates are expected to be unveiled during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends" joins the slowly growing list of successful digital card games in the industry. Blizzard's "Hearthstone" was raking in $20 million every month just a few years ago, while Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" also continues to perform well with its digital version.