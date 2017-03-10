'The Division' News: Ubisoft Celebrates Game's First Anniversary With Credits, Year Two Free DLC Confirmed
After releasing three paid expansions for "The Division," Ubisoft will be taking a different route by releasing the game's Year Two downloadable content (DLC) for free.
"The Division" celebrated its first-year anniversary on Wednesday by giving away in-game treats. Players who log in over the next week will get a free emote and 200 premium credits. To mark the special day, in-game events will also be open for everyone to try out. Another good news for fans is that the Year Two DLC will no longer require a Season Pass because it will be released for free.
During a Twitch live stream, creative director Julian Gerighty confirmed that two massive free expansions will be made available for fans.
"All of the content updates that we're going to provide are going to be free content updates," he said. "There is no season pass for year two."
The first expansion pack from Year Two is expected to arrive around July or August and will consist of three elements. First is the new system that will allow players to try limited-time events. While each event will have its own leaderboards, players won't just get rewards for competition. Completing or just participating in the said events will also lead to different rewards.
Also in the expansion are loadouts, a feature that has been requested by fans for quite a while now. The third part is an in-game rewards system called Feats. It functions by giving players "patches that are marks of distinction" whenever specific tasks are completed, like reaching a particular number of kills.
When asked if there's a possibility for "The Division" to land on other gaming platforms like the Nintendo Switch, Gerighty had this to say: "At this moment in time, no decision has been made in regards to bringing 'The Division' to other platforms."
Developed and published by Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, "The Division" is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
