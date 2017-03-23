Entertainment

'The Crown' season 2 updates: Upcoming season to explore story of Prince Philip's alleged affair

Jiselle Pamela Tan

A promo photo of "The Crown" season 1. The show's second season may come sometime in November 2017.Twitter/What's on Netflix

Season 2 of "The Crown" may touch upon the extramarital affair that Prince Philip allegedly had in the early stages of his marriage.

According to series writer and creator Peter Morgan, the upcoming season of the biographical drama television series may explore the story of Prince Philip and the affair he had earlier in his married life. Speaking in the panel discussion at the Royal Television Society, Morgan asked, "Doesn't everyone in Britain know he had an affair?"

The rumors that the royal prince had an affair with showgirl Pat Kirkwood in the 1950s had long been circulating. However, both the prince and Kirkwood denied such allegations.

In her memoir called "The Time of My Life," Kirkwood said, "I've constantly denied rumors of an affair for years and the prince couldn't do anything about it. The story seemed to follow me around and it has done a lot of damage." She added that these are just "mythology" attributed to the press.

The story of "The Crown" season 2 is expected to kick off from where the first installment ended and will revolve around the 1956–1964 time frame.

"It takes Claire Foy and Matt Smith to the outer edge of where we can take them, with their ages, if we took it any further we would have to think about recasting," Morgan explained in the same discussion at the Royal Television Society.

He added, "There is no commitment of it going further at the moment, we're just focusing on this season up until 1964."

As for a third season, Morgan said that they are already in talks with Netflix, but they also want to focus on how season 2 of "The Crown" will go.

"The Crown" follows the story of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and her reign. Foy plays the role of Princess/Queen Elizabeth, while Smith portrays Prince Philip/Duke of Edinburgh.

"The Crown" season 2 may premiere in November on Netflix.

