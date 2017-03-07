'The Blacklist' Season 4 Spoilers: April Midseason Premiere to Explore Mr. Kaplan's Backstory

More details about Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) will be revealed when "The Blacklist" season 4 returns next month.

While fans won't be getting any updates on the absent female character anytime soon, they should take comfort in the idea that her comeback will be worth the long wait. Reports say that the show's midseason premiere in April will heavily focus on Mr. Kaplan and her complex back story. Aside from delving into her past, the said episode will explore how her relationship with Red (James Spader) began. The hour will also unveil Mr. Kaplan's ties to Liz (Megan Boone).

Mr. Kaplan was shot in the face by Red, leading the latter to believe that the former is now dead. What Red still doesn't know is that his former partner in crime survived the incident and could be brought back into the fold anytime soon. It's only a matter of time before she eventually returns to confront the team and when she does, Red will have to do a lot of explaining. As fans can recall, Mr. Kaplan's "death" was the reason why Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) betrayed Red.

Boone recently spoke with TV Guide and she hinted that her character's connection to Mr. Kaplan will bring a "surprising" twist to the story. She went on to say that members of Red's team tried to poison him because they didn't want to end up like Mr. Kaplan. "The killing of Mr. Kaplan, or the supposed killing, is something that really shocked Red's entire team of people that he keeps around him," the actress explained. "[Dembe] didn't want to become Mr. Kaplan," she added.

Red's motivations for trying to end Mr. Kaplan's life have yet to be revealed. If one thing is for sure, Mr. Kaplan's possible comeback will led the other members of the team back to Red's personal bubble.

Advertisement

The 4th season of "The Blacklist" returns Thursday, April 20, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC. In the show's absence, spinoff drama "The Blacklist: Redemption" will air in the same timeslot.