The big difference between living as a 'Christian' and living as a child of God

Would you believe me if I say there aren't as many Christ-followers living as legitimate children of God as there are those who profess to be Christian? I know that claim will sound bold, even arrogant, but I dare claim it. It's a sad reality, something that I desire to change. Let me explain.

Biblical children of God

The Bible tells us that not all who call Jesus "Lord" can make it to God's Kingdom. Not all who are "Christian" live as children of God. Not all who are in church halls on weekends or even weekdays live a holy life outside the church.

Don't believe me? Read what the Lord Jesus Himself said:

"Why do you call Me, 'Lord, Lord,' and not do what I say?" (Luke 6:46)

Advertisement "Not everyone who says to Me, 'Lord, Lord,' shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven. Many will say to Me on that day, 'Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonderful works in Your name?' But then I will declare to them, 'I never knew you. Depart from Me, you who practice evil.'" (Matthew 7:21-24)

Living as a child of God

Friends, many of us consider Christianity as an affiliation, a religion, or a category. Some believe they are born into Christianity because they have Christian parents. Some say it's because they grew up attending a Christian church. Technically speaking, they're "Christian" by religion.

Real, authentic Christianity recognises Christ as the beginning, the end, and the centre of all things. In becoming a true Christian, we renounce our selfish desires, commit our lives to Him as our Lord, live for Him for we have been bought by His blood, and honour Him with our lives that pursue Christ-likeness.

The Bible puts it very clearly:

"Yet to all who received Him, He gave the power to become sons of God, to those who believed in His name, who were born not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God." (John 1:12-13)

"Then Jesus said to His disciples, 'If anyone will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me." (Matthew 16:24)

"Therefore be imitators of God as beloved children. Walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave Himself for us as a fragrant offering and a sacrifice to God." (Ephesians 5:1-2)

"For you were formerly darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light— for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth— proving what is pleasing to the Lord." (Ephesians 5:8-10)

"Once you had no identity as a people; now you are God's people. Once you received no mercy; now you have received God's mercy." (1 Peter 2:10)

"You are all the sons of light and the sons of the day. We are not of the night nor of darkness." (1 Thessalonians 5:5)

Live as God's children

Friends, let's all strive to live as God's children should: honouring Him by doing His will, obeying what He says, carefully finding out what pleases Him, and living a life that reflects His holiness, goodness, righteousness, and justice – all for our Father's very pleasure.

Let's all be the people Christ freed us to be: a people living for His glory, not ours.