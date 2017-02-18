News Briefs

'Supergroup' Of Chorister Kids Releases Album Of Choral Classics
The Great Wall Review: A Boundary-Shifting Movie That Might Get Donald Trump Worried
'I Just Grabbed God...' Musician And Anglican Priest Peter Skellern Dies Aged 69
Priest On The Front Line Of The Refugee Crisis Speaks Out
Trump's Religious Liberty Order Could Cause 'Constitutional Problems', Warns Former Ambassador
Christians Sentenced To 80 Lashes Of The Whip – For Taking Holy Communion
Vatican Embassy Opened By Palestinians As Part Of Statehood Bid
Tory MP: Some Conservative Anglicans Are The Same As ISIS
Why Did Jesus Ask A Blind Man If He Wanted Healing?
What About The Rights Of The Gay Christians Who Choose Celibacy?

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 News Update: Season 11 And 12 Confirmed, Cast To Get Bigger Paychecks

JB Cachila

A promotional image for "The Big Bang Theory."Facebook/TheBigBangTheory

"The Big Bang Theory" fans rejoice! Reports have confirmed that the famous comedy on TV will have two more seasons, and will run up to Season 12.

Big Bang Theory original cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Nunal Kayyar are all finalizing new two-year contracts for the show's two additional seasons, Deadline reported. The contracts aren't final as of the moment, but a renewal would bring about a lot of relief to those worried about how the story continues – not to mention a lot of revenue for CBS and Warner Bros.

Show insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that Parsons, Galecki, and Cuoco will still receive about $1 million per episode, which is equivalent to what they made earlier through seasons eight to 10, the Independent noted. Helberg and Kayyar, on the other hand, will get beefed up paychecks close to or even similar to the other three in the top-tier.

Co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are also expected to get a raise since their characters are now key members of the show.

"The Big Bang Theory," which costs an average $10 million per episode, became the most-watched scripted comedy series on TV when it reached its 10th season. It currently edged out NBC's "Sunday Night Football" at 20.13 million versus 19.75 million viewers. It's also the top comedy TV show among the all-important 18-49 demographic, and averages more than 14 million live viewers per telecast.

Advertisement

Despite having its lowest rating (2.7) since 2008 just last Thursday, The Big Bang Theory still remains the top player ahead of other shows "Grey's Anatomy" (2.0), "Scandal" (1.7), "The Great Indoors" (1.6) and "Mom" (1.5).

The Big Bang Theory stars Parsons and Galecki are also reported to have scored other projects. Parsons is said to be working on "Sheldon," a show featuring a young Sheldon Cooper, while Galecki is working on a CBS pilot project, "Living Biblically."

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY