'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 News Update: Season 11 And 12 Confirmed, Cast To Get Bigger Paychecks
"The Big Bang Theory" fans rejoice! Reports have confirmed that the famous comedy on TV will have two more seasons, and will run up to Season 12.
Big Bang Theory original cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Nunal Kayyar are all finalizing new two-year contracts for the show's two additional seasons, Deadline reported. The contracts aren't final as of the moment, but a renewal would bring about a lot of relief to those worried about how the story continues – not to mention a lot of revenue for CBS and Warner Bros.
Show insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that Parsons, Galecki, and Cuoco will still receive about $1 million per episode, which is equivalent to what they made earlier through seasons eight to 10, the Independent noted. Helberg and Kayyar, on the other hand, will get beefed up paychecks close to or even similar to the other three in the top-tier.
Co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are also expected to get a raise since their characters are now key members of the show.
"The Big Bang Theory," which costs an average $10 million per episode, became the most-watched scripted comedy series on TV when it reached its 10th season. It currently edged out NBC's "Sunday Night Football" at 20.13 million versus 19.75 million viewers. It's also the top comedy TV show among the all-important 18-49 demographic, and averages more than 14 million live viewers per telecast.
Despite having its lowest rating (2.7) since 2008 just last Thursday, The Big Bang Theory still remains the top player ahead of other shows "Grey's Anatomy" (2.0), "Scandal" (1.7), "The Great Indoors" (1.6) and "Mom" (1.5).
The Big Bang Theory stars Parsons and Galecki are also reported to have scored other projects. Parsons is said to be working on "Sheldon," a show featuring a young Sheldon Cooper, while Galecki is working on a CBS pilot project, "Living Biblically."
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'Supergroup' Of Chorister Kids Releases Album Of Choral Classics
- Why We Should Not Take Ourselves Too Seriously: 7 Fun Looks At Evangelical Christian Culture
- Why Did Jesus Ask A Blind Man If He Wanted Healing?
- A Radical Way To Buy Your Own Home - Thanks To God And Christian Mission
- 8 Moments You'll Only Understand If You're A Calvinist
- Why Trump's Rambling, Incoherent Press Conference Is So Worrying
- When Are British Bank Holidays In 2017?
- Why Christians Should Beware Of Random Acts Of Kindness
- One Evangelical's Journey Towards Accepting Gay Blessing In The Church Of England
- Islamist Extremists Spill More Christian Blood In Egypt Amid Fears That More Attacks Are Forthcoming
- Mother Of Man Who Killed Pastor Turns To Christ After Church Shows Forgiveness, Compassion
- Turkey Nightclub Massacre Gunman Says He Wanted To Kill Christians — But Murdered Mostly Muslims Instead
- Priest On The Front Line Of The Refugee Crisis Speaks Out
- Christians Sentenced To 80 Lashes Of The Whip – For Taking Holy Communion
- Vatican Embassy Opened By Palestinians As Part Of Statehood Bid