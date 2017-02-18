'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 News Update: Season 11 And 12 Confirmed, Cast To Get Bigger Paychecks

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Big Bang Theory" fans rejoice! Reports have confirmed that the famous comedy on TV will have two more seasons, and will run up to Season 12.

Big Bang Theory original cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Nunal Kayyar are all finalizing new two-year contracts for the show's two additional seasons, Deadline reported. The contracts aren't final as of the moment, but a renewal would bring about a lot of relief to those worried about how the story continues – not to mention a lot of revenue for CBS and Warner Bros.

Show insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that Parsons, Galecki, and Cuoco will still receive about $1 million per episode, which is equivalent to what they made earlier through seasons eight to 10, the Independent noted. Helberg and Kayyar, on the other hand, will get beefed up paychecks close to or even similar to the other three in the top-tier.

Co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are also expected to get a raise since their characters are now key members of the show.

"The Big Bang Theory," which costs an average $10 million per episode, became the most-watched scripted comedy series on TV when it reached its 10th season. It currently edged out NBC's "Sunday Night Football" at 20.13 million versus 19.75 million viewers. It's also the top comedy TV show among the all-important 18-49 demographic, and averages more than 14 million live viewers per telecast.

Advertisement

Despite having its lowest rating (2.7) since 2008 just last Thursday, The Big Bang Theory still remains the top player ahead of other shows "Grey's Anatomy" (2.0), "Scandal" (1.7), "The Great Indoors" (1.6) and "Mom" (1.5).

The Big Bang Theory stars Parsons and Galecki are also reported to have scored other projects. Parsons is said to be working on "Sheldon," a show featuring a young Sheldon Cooper, while Galecki is working on a CBS pilot project, "Living Biblically."