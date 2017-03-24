'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 spoilers, news: Raj, Penny, Leonard adjust to new living setup; CBS orders back-to-back renewal for sitcom

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) form a closer bond in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 10.

Titled "The Collaboration Fluctuation," next week's episode will see how Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny, and Raj adjust to their new living arrangement. According to the official synopsis, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) decides to be more involved in the life of Amy (Mayim Bialik) by taking an interest in her work. Meanwhile, Penny, Raj, and Leonard must learn to adjust to their new setup now that they are living under one roof.

New promo images from the episode have been released. One photo shows Raj and Penny doing yoga together. Another shows Leonard handing Raj his pet dog, Cinnamon. It appears that Raj and Penny are enjoying their time as housemates because some of the images show them smiling while drinking wine and wearing matching shirts.

Leonard, on the other hand, tags along with Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) to shop for their baby. Other photos in the lineup suggest Sheldon and Amy are having an argument about a scientific formula, which could be related to the latter's work.

In other news, CBS has officially renewed "The Big Bang Theory" for two more seasons. Although the renewal has been in development for the past few months, the major hurdle was only cleared in February when the five main cast members (Cuoco, Galecki, Parsons, Helberg, and Nayyar) arranged new deals with the studio.

To date, the studio is still in the process of negotiating new deals for Bialik and Rauch. The two actresses have been pushing for salary parity with their co-stars, who are set to earn $900,000 per episode in the coming seasons. The original five stars have already agreed to a $100,000 cut from each of their salaries to free up more funds for Rauch and Bialik's raises. The two actresses are paid $175,000–$200,000 per episode this season, an amount significantly lower than what their co-stars earn, which is about $1 million per episode.

The 10th season of "The Big Bang Theory" airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.