'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 18 Spoilers, News: Raj Tries to Find New Apartment; Spinoff Casts Young Sheldon and Mary
Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother returns in the upcoming episode of "The Big Bang Theory" season 10.
Titled "The Escape Hatch Identification," this week's episode will see Raj (Kunal Nayyar) try to find a new place to live. According to the official synopsis, Raj decides to move out of his apartment after his parents cut him off. While he is looking for a new flat, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard offer him the old room previously occupied by Sheldon. Guest starring in this episode is "The Good Fight" star Christine Baranski, who reprises her role as Leonard's dispassionate mother, Beverly.
The promo for Thursday's hour opens with Raj startling Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), who are both sleeping inside their bedroom. The next scene cuts to Sheldon and Amy in bed while having a conversation about a random topic. "I figured out in which order I would eat all my friends in the event of an apocalypse. Because I love you, you're dessert," Sheldon tells his girlfriend. Amy appears dissatisfied with what Sheldon is saying and responds, "I wanna say 'Awww' but I'm gonna say 'Ewww.'"
In other news, the show's upcoming spinoff has finally found its young Sheldon and Mary. "Big Little Lies" child actor Iain Armitage has been tapped to play Sheldon's younger version on "The Big Bang Theory" prequel, while "Scandal" star Zoe Perry will play his conservative and religious mom, Mary Cooper. Perry is the daughter of comedy veteran Lauri Metcalf, who currently plays Mary in the original sitcom.
The Hollywood Reporter notes that the "Sheldon" pilot is one of the multiple spinoff programs being developed this season. ABC is working on a spinoff for "The Goldbergs" which will be set in the '90s, along with a college-focused story starring Yara Shahidi for "Black-ish." CBS recently launched a spinoff for "The Good Wife" titled "The Good Fight," while NBC has just premiered an offshoot of "The Blacklist" titled "The Blacklist: Redemption."
The 10th season of "The Big Bang Theory" airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.
