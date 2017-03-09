'The Big Bang Theory' Renewal Update, News: CBS Boss Gives Update on Sitcom's Renewal and Upcoming Spinoff

CBS head honcho Les Moonves recently revealed that "The Big Bang Theory" and its prequel "Little Sheldon" will be in the network's schedule for next season.

On Tuesday, Moonves attended an investor meeting where he discussed the network's plans for its shows. The exec told the Deutsche Bank Media Telecom Conference audience that CBS just has to work a few things out before confirming the top-rating sitcom's renewal. "We're very close to getting a two-year extension. We're virtually on the 2-yard-line," Moonves said.

As for the upcoming prequel "Little Sheldon," it was announced earlier this week that the show has already cast its young Sheldon and Mary. The genius physicist's younger version will be played by "Big Little Lies" child actor Iain Armitage, while his religious and conservative mother is set to be portrayed by "Scandal" star Zoe Perry (the daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who is the original show's Mary Cooper).

During the event, Moonves also shared some details on the upcoming spinoff show's concept. The network boss said that it will give viewers a chance to see Sheldon in a new light as it explores how he relates to his own family. "Picture him as a 10-year-old boy growing up in Texas with a very right-wing family," he added," not used to this 10-year old genius living in their midst. It's a terrific script and we have a terrific little kid."

"The Big Bang Theory" is only a few episodes away from its finale and fans can expect a renewal announcement anytime soon. It was reported last week that the current negotiation for a new deal hit a snag when actresses Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch asked for salary parity. Their costars allegedly offered to take pay cuts to raise the pair's salaries and keep the show on air — proof of the strong camaraderie shared by the cast members.

The 10th season of "The Big Bang Theory" airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.