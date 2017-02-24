The 21st Century Solution To Displaying 16th Century Luther Artefacts: Print Them In 3D

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Martin Luther, the famous Reformer Pixabay

A series of worldwide exhibitions to mark the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther's posting of his 95 theses includes the ability to make 3D printed replicas of 16th century artefacts.

A series of international exhibitions is being coordinated by German's heritage department.

The posting of the theses at Wittenberg marked the beginning of the Protestant Reformation that transformed the Western world.

In the United States alone, the 'Here I Stand' Luther exhibitions include rare archaeological finds, authentic relics, original works of art, manuscripts and prints.

The State Museum of Prehistory in Halle will contribute recent finds from Luther sites in Mansfeld, Eisleben and Wittenberg.

There will be printed materials and artworks as well as manuscripts from the Reformation period along with loans from collections at the Luther house.

Exhibitions in Wittenberg New York, Minneapolis, and Atlanta are being financially under-written Germany's foreign office.

This early 16th century indulgence chest, made for storing income from the sale of indulgences, is among the items that can be 3D printed.

There is also this relief depicting the Protestant Law and Grace theme by the Würzburg sculptor Peter Dell the Elder.