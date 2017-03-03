Tesla Model 3 release date, specs news: delay to release of Model 3? Elon Musk receives advice from a schoolgirl

Car enthusiasts are waiting for the release of Tesla's new Model 3. While Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the new car will start rolling on the streets by the second half of the year, various reports point to a later release, with one saying the Model 3 will be coming out next year.

Car and Driver reports that according to Tesla's filing at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, it is yet to complete what it calls a "beta prototype." Tesla noted in its filing that it will achieve the "next performance milestone" in the car's development when it successfully completes the said beta prototype.

Tesla did not care to explain what a beta prototype is, but one thing for sure is that they need to complete it before moving on to mass production. And if it is not completed as of March this year, Tesla will have less than four months before the third quarter of the year arrives – the period of time Tesla promises to deliver the Model 3. Will Tesla make it?

Another report that says the Model 3 will be delayed comes by courtesy of a Goldman Sachs analyst named David Tamberrino. In a research note obtained by Seeking Alpha, we read that Tamberrino sees "a delayed launch" that will reach up to 2018. This is because he believes Tesla will face issues with money and might need to borrow additional capital to boost the Model 3's production.

BGR notes that Tesla isn't really keen on meeting expected shipping deadlines, based on the Model S and Model X. Still, Tesla Supply Chain Peter Carlsson says they're hoping for an on-schedule release for the Model 3. Perhaps, Panasonic's new solar roofing technology might end up being attached to it.

Advertisement

On the Bright Side

While Tesla faces skepticism over the Model 3's official release date, Tesla CEO Elon Musk receives some marketing advice from a fifth-grader. BBC reports that a schoolgirl named Bria wrote a letter to Musk about the use of "homemade commercials."

The nine-year-old said these commercials are "entertaining," and Tesla should make use of such media. She suggested that Tesla should hold a competition for the best homemade Tesla commercial. That way, Tesla won't be spending much on making a commercial, and just might get plus points among fans.

Musk said yes to the girl's idea, and so we might expect this to happen anytime – as a precursor to the Model 3's release, perhaps?