'Tekken 7' roster news: Bandai Namco confirms two new guest characters coming in future expansions

More downloadable content is on its way for "Tekken 7" and Bandai Namco has confirmed that they will be bringing in two exciting guest characters.

Gamers will be getting "Street Fighter"s Akuma and his shoto-style moves and deadly fireballs when the expansion makes its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC gamers on June 2.

But Akuma's just one of many, as the expansion will give players no less than 30 additional characters. Interestingly, the batch includes the first Saudi Arabian fighter, Shaheen.

The expansion will tie up the the Mishima clan feud that has been rumbling on for 20 years between Heihachi and Kazuya Mishima.

"Tekken 7 represents the final chapter of the 20-year-long Mishima feud," says Bandai Namco. "Unveil the monumental ending to the emotionally charged family warfare between members of the Mishima clan as they struggle to settle old scores and battle for control of a global empire, putting the balance of the world in peril."

There will be 50 new costumes for fans to play around with as well as some interesting tweaks to the gameplay, with new moves and battle mechanics like "Rage Arts," "Power Crushes," and "Rage Drives" to enjoy.

And with the the expansion being powered by Unreal Engine, Bandai Namco promises to deliver "near photo-realistic graphics and the addition of stunning fighting effects."

The DLCs can be accessed individually or via the Season Pass, which also gives players 35 exclusive metallic costumes.

June's DLC will be available in standard or collector's edition, that comes with the addition of Kazuya and Heihachi statues.

And Bandai Namco also made an exciting announcement about a new project to allow gamers to customize the look of their character on the loading screen.

"Through a partnership with various worldwide artists, each player will have its own way to defy its friends and rivals," said the studio.