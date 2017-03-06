'Tekken 7' Characters, Roster News: Return of Eddy Gordo and More Characters Confirmed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bandai Namco has confirmed the return of one of the most iconic "Tekken" characters, Eddy Gordo. The Brazilian martial artist with the epic capoeira-inspired moves will be back in "Tekken 7," which will be released this summer.

Eddy was first introduced in "Tekken 3" and his moves easily made him one of the most popular characters. A new trailer has been released for the character reveal and it shows Eddy in a leopard print blazer, busting his famous capoeira-inspired fight moves, both old and new, that have always made him difficult to beat.

The martial art practicioner's return was first announced in the Bandai Namco official website. It also included a brief background of the character, concerning his connection to the Mishima Zaibatsu. It stated that the link began when he "pleaded with Jin Kazama to help treat the serious illness afflicting his Capoeira master."

In exchange for the said treatment, Eddy has to follow Jin's commands. However, even after all the efforts and the advanced technology of the Mishima Zaibatsu, Eddy's master did not survive. As a result, Eddy promised to seek retribution for his death.

To celebrate the character's return, the official Tekken Twitter account posted a throwback of his first appearance in "Tekken 3."

#TBT to the first appearance of the man of the hour Eddy Gordo. #TEKKEN3 — TEKKEN 7 (@TEKKEN) March 2, 2017

Apart from Eddy, other confirmed returning characters for "Tekken 7" according to Push Square include Alisa Bosconovitch, Asuka Kazama, Bob, Bryan Fury, Devil Jin, Dragunov, Eliza (available only for those who pre-order the game), Feng Wei, Heihachi Mishima, Hwoarang, Jack 7, Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, King, Kuma, Lars, Lee Chaolan, Leo, Lili, Ling Xiaoyu, Marshall Law, Miguel, Nina Williams, Panda, Paul Phoenix, Steve Fox, Violet, and Yoshimitsu. There will also be new characters such as Akuma,Claudio, Gigas, Josie, Katarina, Kazumi Mishima, Lucky Chloe, Master Raven, and Shaheen.

"Tekken 7" has been available in Japan for a while now, but it will be launched worldwide soon. It will be available for PlayStation 4, XBox One, and PC via Steam on June 2.