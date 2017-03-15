'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers: Beacon Hills in Chaos, Old Characters to Return; Liam's Girlfriend Goes MIA?

MTV's long-running werewolf series "Teen Wolf" is currently on hiatus, but will be back for the second half of season 6 this summer. With the finale coming to a close, the characters are set to face more action and drama as ever in season 6B. Luckily for the fans, the show's own executive producer is the one spilling out spoilers for the upcoming final episodes.

"Teen Wolf" executive producer Jeff Davis spoke to TV Line regarding season 6B. "We're going to have some appearances in the final season of people you haven't seen in a long time," he said. One of the characters that he's talking about is Scott's (Tyler Posey) father Agent Rafael McCall (Matthew Del Negro), who will be returning for the show's final season. And the reason for his return is the chaos that has dawned upon Beacon Hills. As a member of the FBI and as Scott's parent, he needs to be there. While he was gone, his ex-wife Melissa (Melissa Ponzio) found a new relationship. With Rafael's return, how is he going to react to this?

Another actor that has been speculated to return is Crystal Reed. Her character, Alison, was killed off in season 3, but she was brought back as an ancestor of the Argent family line named Marie-Jeanne Valet, who appeared in season 5. A lot of the fans also expect their favorites to return like Danny Mahealani (Keahu Kahuanui) and Isaac Lahey (Daniel Sharman), both of whom have mysteriously disappeared. Their return to season 6B could answer many hanging questions before the show closes for its finale.

Although fans would also want to see Arden Cho's Kira Yukimura back on the show, she has reportedly confirmed that she won't be returning anymore.

Lastly, as "Teen Wolf" returns for the second half of season 6, it has been reported that Victoria Moroles will only have a limited role in the show. According to Movie Pilot, the actress who plays Liam's (Dylan Sprayberry) girlfriend, Hayden, was busy most of the time working on a movie project in Barcelona when "Teen Wolf" season 6B was being filmed. Production went on even without her.

With Liam taking on major responsibilities as the new alpha, how will Hayden's minimal appearance affect the storyline?

"Teen Wolf" Season 6B will return this summer on MTV.