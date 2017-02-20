Teddy And Tina Campbell Reveal How Sex Almost Ruined Their Relationship: 'God's Way Is Better'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tina Campbell takes a selfie with her husband Teddy. They have started their own YouTube web series called '10 Minutes With Teddy and Tina.' (Instagram/Tina Campbell)

"Mary Mary" star Tina Campbell and her husband Teddy have started their new YouTube web series called "10 Minutes With Teddy and Tina." In the episode "Back to Being Single," they bared their troublesome past, including their sex lives.

The Christian couple said they had a rocky beginning in their relationship, adding that if not for God, things would probably have ended badly for them.

"We entered into the relationship wrong. We went into a relationship having sex," Teddy admitted. "You've got to be careful how you go into a relationship. That's not being single and whole in your relationship with the Lord."

Every time they encountered problems, they would try to fix it with intimacy. However, sex did not provide them a lasting solution to their issues.

"You try to fix it all with sex ... when it's new, everything is good. But when you had it, you're comfortable, you know what it is and it's not solving all the problems like it used to," Tina said. "It's an escape, not a solution. When our relationship went to hell in a handbag, we had to go back to being single."

Tina bravely confronted her "daddy issues," while her husband addressed his feelings of inadequacy. The two stopped trying to let each other fix their personal issues and dealt with their own demons with the help of God.

"Basically you have to go to God on your own, you have to go to God in prayer, in studying your word individually on your own behalf because in order to have a complete relationship that God ordained, you have to get the information from the creator of the institution," he said. "And God's way is better than anybody else's way, especially in a relationship that was by, for and about Him."

The Campbells' marriage almost ended after Teddy had an affair with Tina's good friend and employee. Her husband's infidelity broke Tina's heart, but because she turned to God and decided to forgive her husband, they were able to overcome their personal crisis.

Tina earlier told The Christian Post that it was a miracle that saved their marriage. "I know God opened up the Red Sea for the children of Israel; He kept the three Hebrew boys from getting burned up in the fire; He kept Daniel from getting eaten by that lion, but He also kept Tina and Teddy from a broken marriage and He did it in one year. That is a modern-day miracle," she said.