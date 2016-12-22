Tamar Braxton Comments on 'The Real' Departure; Says God Saved Her From the Show

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tamar Braxton appears as a guest on the 'T.D. Jakes Show.' (Screenshot/T.D. Jakes Show)

It was heartbreaking for Tamar Braxton-Herbert to leave the daytime talk show "The Real" because she made a lot of solid friendships there with her co-hosts. However, Braxton believes God pulled her away from the show for a reason.

Braxton discussed her controversial exit from "The Real" with Bishop T.D. Jakes when she appeared on the "T.D. Jakes Show" and revealed that it was not her decision to walk away from the show.

"That was just devastating to me because that was my baby. I loved it. I loved the women on the show. I loved showing up at work every single day. I loved interviewing other people because I've always been on the other side," she shared. "That is something that definitely broke my heart, probably my spirit."

However, Braxton said she did not dwell on negative emotions for too long because she was too busy looking at God's goodness in the decision. "But the good thing is I got a chance to pay attention to my spirit and that's something I never really did before," she added.

When Jakes asked her if she'd ever consider going back to the show, Braxton did not give a definite yes or no. "I would have to really pray about it and think about it because I would have to pay attention to why God removed me from that situation," she said. "I believe He removed me from that situation to protect me from them."

Advertisement

Braxton added that leaving the show taught her how to "take the good with the bad." She is now looking at the wonderful experiences she had at "The Real" as a season that has finished, but for now, she is going to "take the things that I learned in that season and move on with the rest of my life."

"The Real" consists of hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon. As of now, they haven't named a replacement for Braxton.

