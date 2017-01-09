Syrian Regime Will Negotiate On 'Everything' Says Assad

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad spoke to French journalists in Damascus. Reuters

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his government is ready to negotiate on "everything" in proposed peace talks in Kazakhstan but said it was not yet clear who would represent the opposition and no date had been set.

Assad also said a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia, his most powerful ally, ahead of the talks was being violated and the army's role was to recapture an area near Damascus where insurgents control the main water supply for the capital.

He made the remarks in comments to French media that were published by the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Asked if the government was ready to discuss Assad's position as president, he said "yes but my position is linked to the constitution". "If they want to discuss this point they must discuss the constitution," he said.

He indicated that any constitutional matter must be put to a referendum, and it was up to the Syrian people to elect the president.

The Syrian regime has been given an overwhelming military advantage over the rebels because of substantial support from Russia. A fragile ceasefire deal has been struck following the capture of eastern Aleppo, a severe blow to the rebel coalition.

Russia said on Friday it had begun reducing its military forces in Syria under the terms of the deal brokered between opposition groups and the Syrian government.

Additional reporting by Reuters.