News Briefs

12 Dilemmas Only Evangelical Christians Will Have
What Does Jesus Mean When He Says, 'Let The Dead Bury Their Own Dead'?
Trump To Sign New Travel Ban For Muslim Countries
Persecuted Christians Choose Forgiveness Over Revenge After Hearing Jesus' Words, Bible Translators ...
U.N. Taken To Task For Its Failure To Address 'Historical Atrocities' Being Committed By ISIS On ...
Five Evangelical Pastors Who Back Gay Marriage
Christians Face More Threats As ISIS Forms Alliance With Al-Qaeda In Libya; More Terror Attacks ...
Pastor Tells Prince Harry, 'It Is Your Turn Next, Sir,' After Officiating Wedding Of Harry's Best ...
Does It Make Sense To Believe Saints Can Work Miracles?
When Is Mother's Day This Year? And What Is It Really About?

Switched at Birth season 5 spoilers: show creator Lizzy Weiss excited about 100th episode and Angelo appearance

Charlene Mason

Promotional Photo for "Switched at Birth" season 5Facebook/SwitchedatBirth

"Switched at Birth" is about to reach a major TV milestone when it airs its 100th episode later this month. 

Speaking to TV Guide, show creator Lizzy Weiss wasn't shy to admit just how big of a deal it is for her and everyone involved in the hit TV show.  

"It's just a huge milestone," she said.

And it's not just major in terms of numbers, it's also going to be very special because of the appearance of a certain someone.

Fans of the show will remember Angelo Sorrento, played by Gilles Marini, who was the father figure to Daphne and biological father of Bay, and who tragically died back in season 3. 

Advertisement

His return for the milestone episode is going to be emotional, Weiss promises.

"Gilles Marini (Angelo), is back in a very special way since he passed away. We are really proud of that episode. It's very emotional," she teased.

The 100th episode is directed by Lea Thompson and is all set to air on March 21, and it seems like that emotion carried over onto the set, as Weiss revealed everyone was "giddy" that the show had made it to the three-number mark. 

Weiss said the 100th episode would be much more of a regular "Switched at Birth" episode with the girls and their parents at the forefront of the plot. 

She also revealed that the series finale would be a "big deal" as the showrunners try to give the characters some closure as the show winds down. 

There's also a two-week break coming up, but first season 5 episode 6 airs on Monday and sees Daphne try to improve her grades at school by volunteering at a health center where she notices that all may not be well with her former mentor Dr. Jackson. 

The final season of "Switched at Birth" can be seen on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform. 

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY