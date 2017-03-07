Switched at Birth season 5 spoilers: show creator Lizzy Weiss excited about 100th episode and Angelo appearance
"Switched at Birth" is about to reach a major TV milestone when it airs its 100th episode later this month.
Speaking to TV Guide, show creator Lizzy Weiss wasn't shy to admit just how big of a deal it is for her and everyone involved in the hit TV show.
"It's just a huge milestone," she said.
And it's not just major in terms of numbers, it's also going to be very special because of the appearance of a certain someone.
Fans of the show will remember Angelo Sorrento, played by Gilles Marini, who was the father figure to Daphne and biological father of Bay, and who tragically died back in season 3.
His return for the milestone episode is going to be emotional, Weiss promises.
"Gilles Marini (Angelo), is back in a very special way since he passed away. We are really proud of that episode. It's very emotional," she teased.
The 100th episode is directed by Lea Thompson and is all set to air on March 21, and it seems like that emotion carried over onto the set, as Weiss revealed everyone was "giddy" that the show had made it to the three-number mark.
Weiss said the 100th episode would be much more of a regular "Switched at Birth" episode with the girls and their parents at the forefront of the plot.
She also revealed that the series finale would be a "big deal" as the showrunners try to give the characters some closure as the show winds down.
There's also a two-week break coming up, but first season 5 episode 6 airs on Monday and sees Daphne try to improve her grades at school by volunteering at a health center where she notices that all may not be well with her former mentor Dr. Jackson.
The final season of "Switched at Birth" can be seen on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Freeform.
