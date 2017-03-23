'Switched at Birth' season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Bay and Daphne's party goes out of control
Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Daphne's (Katie Leclerc) party quickly spirals out of control in the upcoming episode of Freeform's "Switched at Birth" season 5.
Titled "Left in Charge," next week's episode will see Bay and Daphne organize an event at their place to make some fast money. According to the official synopsis, the teenagers have decided to throw a party at their apartment above the Cracked Mug to have money to pay their electric bills. However, things go awry when Toby (Lucas Grabeel) overhears some students making jokes about disabled people. Competitive behavior and insecurities are also ignited when Toby and Bay's high school frenemy Simone (guest star Maiara Walsh, from "Notorious") arrives, looking all glammed up and successful.
Meanwhile, Regina (Constance Marie) sees a questionable text message on Luca's (guest star Michael Galante, from "Jane the Virgin") phone. She later asks help from Kathryn (Lea Thompson) and does some old-school snooping. As Daphne and Chris (guest star Sam Adegoke, from upcoming "Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland") become closer to each other, she begins to suspect that he is hiding a huge secret.
This week's milestone 100th episode introduces a new female character named Ally (guest star Tristin Mays, from "MacGyver"). It turns out she is the girl who received Angelo's (Gilles Marini) heart via transplant. While Bay and Daphne deal with their newfound connection to their late father, they begin seeing him and talking about him more than ever.
Angelo died at the end of season 3 due to heart complications after a vehicular accident. Director Lea Thompson spoke with Screener about the milestone installment and she said having Marini back for a few episodes was an interesting twist to the story.
"It's really nice that they figured out a way to have Gilles back," Thompson shared. "Our audience loved him, and we love him. He's wonderful."
The fifth and final season of "Switched at Birth" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.
-
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel says people should remove 'stigma' on faith-based films
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel is best remembered for playing the role of Deputy Zack Shelby in "Bates Motel" and Dale "Barbie" Barbara in "Under the Dome." This time around, he will be playing atheist-turned-apologist Lee Strobel in the new faith-based film called "The Case for Christ."
-
Jordin Sparks glorifies God after finishing LA marathon: 'Anytime something starts to hurt, thank God for it'
Singer Jordin Sparks, who rose to fame after winning the singing competition "American Idol" Season 6, is trying to maintain a good fitness regimen in her life and has even joined the Los Angeles marathon recently.
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- #PrayForLondon plead religious leaders after 4 die, 20 injured in terror attack
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Money worries upset more married couples than porn or adultery
- Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display
- Why does God let us go through times of trial?
- Katy Perry steps closer to buying LA convent after legal dispute pits Catholic hierarchy against its own nuns
- 'God's not through with you' – Rex Tillerson took the job as Secretary of State because his wife told him to
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- Bishop of Leeds on Westminster attack: Abbey represented 'hope amid the worst of human depravity'
- 'Hand of God' appears in the sky; netizens believe it's a 'miracle'
- Worldwide Catholic Good Friday Collection to go to Christians in the Holy Land
- President Donald Trump to deliver Liberty University graduation Commencement Address