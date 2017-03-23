'Switched at Birth' season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Bay and Daphne's party goes out of control

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Daphne's (Katie Leclerc) party quickly spirals out of control in the upcoming episode of Freeform's "Switched at Birth" season 5.

Titled "Left in Charge," next week's episode will see Bay and Daphne organize an event at their place to make some fast money. According to the official synopsis, the teenagers have decided to throw a party at their apartment above the Cracked Mug to have money to pay their electric bills. However, things go awry when Toby (Lucas Grabeel) overhears some students making jokes about disabled people. Competitive behavior and insecurities are also ignited when Toby and Bay's high school frenemy Simone (guest star Maiara Walsh, from "Notorious") arrives, looking all glammed up and successful.

Meanwhile, Regina (Constance Marie) sees a questionable text message on Luca's (guest star Michael Galante, from "Jane the Virgin") phone. She later asks help from Kathryn (Lea Thompson) and does some old-school snooping. As Daphne and Chris (guest star Sam Adegoke, from upcoming "Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland") become closer to each other, she begins to suspect that he is hiding a huge secret.

This week's milestone 100th episode introduces a new female character named Ally (guest star Tristin Mays, from "MacGyver"). It turns out she is the girl who received Angelo's (Gilles Marini) heart via transplant. While Bay and Daphne deal with their newfound connection to their late father, they begin seeing him and talking about him more than ever.

Angelo died at the end of season 3 due to heart complications after a vehicular accident. Director Lea Thompson spoke with Screener about the milestone installment and she said having Marini back for a few episodes was an interesting twist to the story.

"It's really nice that they figured out a way to have Gilles back," Thompson shared. "Our audience loved him, and we love him. He's wonderful."

The fifth and final season of "Switched at Birth" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.