'Switched at Birth' Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers: Bay and Daphne Remember Angelo in Milestone 100th Episode, Gilles Marini Returns

Memories of Angelo (guest star Gilles Marini) come flooding back when Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Daphne (Katie Leclerc) meet a young woman in the upcoming episode of Freeform's "Switched at Birth" season 5.

Titled "Memory (The Heart)," next week's episode will see how a simple introduction has Bay and Daphne flooded with memories of their beloved father. According to the official synopsis, a mysterious young woman makes Bay and Daphne remember the good memories they had with their deceased father, Angelo. The two ladies must decide whether they should let her into their lives or not.

Meanwhile, Toby (Lucas Grabeel) is torn between his mother's wishes and his wife's perspective about Carlton's (Gavin Mason Bell) baptism. Melody (guest star Marlee Matlin) asks her sons to make peace with each other so the family can be together for her birthday. However, she realizes that it might be too late.

Angelo died at the end of season 3 when he had a brain aneurysm while driving, leading him to crash into a tree. Although he was found and brought to a hospital, Angelo died due to excessive bleeding. It was also revealed that his brain had completely stopped functioning. When his family learned in his Final Will that he wanted to have his life support removed, they followed his wishes and unplugged the machine.

Series creator Lizzy Weiss previously spoke about the milestone episode and she teased that it will focus more on the two lead characters and their relationship with their parents.

"It's just a huge milestone," Weiss told TV Guide. "Giles Marini is back in a very special way since he passed away. We are really proud of that episode. It's very emotional. It's more of a 'regular' Switched at Birth episode with our girls at the forefront and the parents... We found out at the 100th episode that we were going to wind things down. We make a turn and start moving towards getting some closure for everybody."

The fifth and final season of "Switched at Birth" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.