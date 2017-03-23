'Supernatural' season 12 episode 16 spoilers: Mick tags along Sam and Dean in werewolf hunt

The American fantasy horror "Supernatural" returns next week with episode 16 of season 12 after a three-week break.

In the previous episode titled "Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell," Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) initially kept a secret from Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) that he is working with the British Men of Letters, but later on confessed to his brother. Although a bit reluctant, Dean agreed to give it a try. In the upcoming episode, the Winchester brothers will be going out on a hunt with the British Men of Letters.

Titled "Ladies Drink Free," the official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Mick Davies (guest star Adam Fergus) will go with Sam and Dean on a hunt for werewolves.

Promotional preview of "Supernatural" season 12 episode 16. YouTube/The CW

In the promotional preview of episode 16, Sam and Dean tell Mick that they are looking for werewolves. Mick immediately tells the brothers, "Then you wouldn't mind if I tag along." It is clear on their faces that they are hesitant, but they decide to just go with the flow.

It seems that Sam and Dean would be showing the British Men of Letters how the Americans do their hunt, while Mick may be looking into teaching them the British way as well. However, the hunt will not go as planned as they run into some trouble.

The summary of the upcoming episode further reveals that during the three men's hunt, they will meet Claire Novak (guest star Kathryn Love Newton), who is also hunting. It seems to be a happy reunion at first, but things quickly turn bad when Claire gets bitten by the werewolves. With this, the brothers have to act quickly in order to help Claire. Will they be able to help her find a cure before the situation becomes worse?

Episode 16 of season 12 airs on Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.