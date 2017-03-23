'Supernatural' season 12 episode 16 spoilers: Mick tags along Sam and Dean in werewolf hunt
The American fantasy horror "Supernatural" returns next week with episode 16 of season 12 after a three-week break.
In the previous episode titled "Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell," Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) initially kept a secret from Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) that he is working with the British Men of Letters, but later on confessed to his brother. Although a bit reluctant, Dean agreed to give it a try. In the upcoming episode, the Winchester brothers will be going out on a hunt with the British Men of Letters.
Titled "Ladies Drink Free," the official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Mick Davies (guest star Adam Fergus) will go with Sam and Dean on a hunt for werewolves.
In the promotional preview of episode 16, Sam and Dean tell Mick that they are looking for werewolves. Mick immediately tells the brothers, "Then you wouldn't mind if I tag along." It is clear on their faces that they are hesitant, but they decide to just go with the flow.
It seems that Sam and Dean would be showing the British Men of Letters how the Americans do their hunt, while Mick may be looking into teaching them the British way as well. However, the hunt will not go as planned as they run into some trouble.
The summary of the upcoming episode further reveals that during the three men's hunt, they will meet Claire Novak (guest star Kathryn Love Newton), who is also hunting. It seems to be a happy reunion at first, but things quickly turn bad when Claire gets bitten by the werewolves. With this, the brothers have to act quickly in order to help Claire. Will they be able to help her find a cure before the situation becomes worse?
Episode 16 of season 12 airs on Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
-
Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
'God is tempting me'; 'It's God's fault'; 'The devil made me do it.' We use many creative excuses to rationalise our sin!
-
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel says people should remove 'stigma' on faith-based films
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel is best remembered for playing the role of Deputy Zack Shelby in "Bates Motel" and Dale "Barbie" Barbara in "Under the Dome." This time around, he will be playing atheist-turned-apologist Lee Strobel in the new faith-based film called "The Case for Christ."
- Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
- Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
- Music in church can be a battlefield. So what's the point of it?
- In His Grip: A guide to Christian email sign-offs
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- #PrayForLondon plead religious leaders after 4 die, 20 injured in terror attack
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Newly restored tomb of Christ may be on the brink of 'catastrophic' collapse
- Resisting evil: How should Christians respond to the Westminster attack?
- 'God's not through with you' – Rex Tillerson took the job as Secretary of State because his wife told him to
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- Bishop of Leeds on Westminster attack: Abbey represented 'hope amid the worst of human depravity'
- 'Hand of God' appears in the sky; netizens believe it's a 'miracle'