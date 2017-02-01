Supermodel Chrissy Teigen Boasts On Twitter: 'Jesus Isn't Shaping My Anything'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Chrissy Teigen lets a fan take a selfie with her during the Women's March in Washington. (Twitter/Chrissy Teigen)

Supermodel and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, who is married to "All Of Me" crooner John Legend, has declared that she does not let Jesus Christ take charge of her life.

Teigen made the declaration after posting on her Twitter account (@chrissyteigen) about the recent Women's March in Washington. "I went to the women's march. I successfully escaped the escape room. I went to Saturday Night Live. Yesterday was A DELIGHT," she tweeted.

Her post drew comments from a netizen named Jan Finochio, who described herself as a Christian mother and wife and a pastor as well. "Is Jesus shaping your personal culture or is the culture shaping you?? Just wondering," she asked Teigen.

The "Lip Sync Battle" star replied, "Jesus isn't shaping my anything." In response, Finochio warned Teigen that "like a rag doll the culture will use you and shake you." By then, Teigen appeared unwilling to extend the conversation any further and simply said, "OK, Jan."

The Women's March, which attracted hundreds of thousands of supporters, was the brainchild of Hawaiian grandmother Teresa Shook. The march was aimed for men and women to come together and voice their opposition against President Donald Trump and his alleged anti-feminist views.

But Billy Graham's daughter Anne Graham Lotz did not appreciate the Women's March, and even wrote on her Facebook page that it was a "destructive" event that would lead participants to their "spiritual and moral graves."

Those who attended the march were avowed supporters of Trump's opponent in the last presidential election, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton who supports abortion and LGBT causes.

"My heart aches for many of the women I saw marching," Lotz wrote. "I pray earnestly for them to turn to the one, true, living God, who is the only One who can give them the deep, permanent peace, love, hope, and security we all long for."