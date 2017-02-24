Supergirl season 2 spoilers: Episode 14 sees Alex reunited with Dean Cain's Jeremiah; are Mon-El's suspicions grounded?
Alex's dad is going to be a big part of the next episode of Supergirl season 2 as episode 14 sees Jeremiah, played by Dean Cain, enter into the plot after escaping the clutches of Cadmus.
The sneak peek for episode 14, titled "Homecoming," shows Jeremiah being reunited with his daughter. Alex and Kara will throw a dinner to celebrate but drama stirs when Mon-El voices his suspicions as to why Jeremiah has suddenly landed back on the scene.
Whether those suspicions are founded or not, it seems like there may be something of an adjustment as Jeremiah might not be the man people thought he was or remembered him to be.
"He's been under Cadmus' control for the last 12 years. [So] the Jeremiah that we see might not be exactly what people expect," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg previously told Entertainment Weekly.
Fans will have to tune in next Monday to see how that plays out.
The promo also teases that Jeremiah will be introduced to Alex's girlfriend Maggie and be a little surprised by the news that she is dating a woman.
There will also be a change in the dynamic of their relationship, according to comments by executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, which could shake things up in coming episodes.
He told Entertainment Weekly there has been a "power imbalance within the relationship" and he suggested that's about to change.
"Alex has been letting Maggie lead the way in the relationship. What starts to happen is, as Alex becomes more comfortable with herself and more comfortable with the relationship, some things happen that make Alex realize that they're more partners than Alex perhaps thought, where she was like, 'Well, Maggie's in charge.'"
"Supergirl" Season 2, episode 14 will be on screens on Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Brand New VeggieTales Brings Godly Vegetables Back To Netflix: Exclusive Clips
- 'I Miss My Father': Daughter Of Murdered Missionary Jim Elliot Speaks Out
- What Makes A Great Sermon? 5 Tips For The Perfect Preach
- Why Are Black Majority Churches Growing So Fast In The UK?
- These Are 5 Qualities That Make A Great Pastor
- When Is Ash Wednesday 2017?
- She Was Looking For Matches To Get High On Heroin – And Instead She Found A Bible And Met Jesus
- The Mystery Of Millennials: They Aren't Who You Think They Are
- Sunday Swimming Row In Scotland Makes A Splash
- Syrian Man 'Tortured' There After US Church Published His Baptism Can't Sue, Court Rules
- ISIS Terror Grows In Egypt As Christian Man Shot Dead And Son Burned Alive
- Blasphemy Laws In Denmark Used For First Time In Over 40 Years Against Man Who Filmed Himself Burning The Quran
- Turkey Has Given 'No Evidence' In Andrew Brunson Case, Says Legal Team
- Family Of Missing Christian Woman In Egypt Accuse Police Of Complicity In Her Kidnapping
- 'Hopeless' Muslim Family Try To Commit Suicide — But God Heals Them, With Dead Son Even Restored To Life