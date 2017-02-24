Supergirl season 2 spoilers: Episode 14 sees Alex reunited with Dean Cain's Jeremiah; are Mon-El's suspicions grounded?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Alex's dad is going to be a big part of the next episode of Supergirl season 2 as episode 14 sees Jeremiah, played by Dean Cain, enter into the plot after escaping the clutches of Cadmus.

The sneak peek for episode 14, titled "Homecoming," shows Jeremiah being reunited with his daughter. Alex and Kara will throw a dinner to celebrate but drama stirs when Mon-El voices his suspicions as to why Jeremiah has suddenly landed back on the scene.

Whether those suspicions are founded or not, it seems like there may be something of an adjustment as Jeremiah might not be the man people thought he was or remembered him to be.

"He's been under Cadmus' control for the last 12 years. [So] the Jeremiah that we see might not be exactly what people expect," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg previously told Entertainment Weekly.

Fans will have to tune in next Monday to see how that plays out.

The promo also teases that Jeremiah will be introduced to Alex's girlfriend Maggie and be a little surprised by the news that she is dating a woman.

There will also be a change in the dynamic of their relationship, according to comments by executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, which could shake things up in coming episodes.

He told Entertainment Weekly there has been a "power imbalance within the relationship" and he suggested that's about to change.

"Alex has been letting Maggie lead the way in the relationship. What starts to happen is, as Alex becomes more comfortable with herself and more comfortable with the relationship, some things happen that make Alex realize that they're more partners than Alex perhaps thought, where she was like, 'Well, Maggie's in charge.'"

"Supergirl" Season 2, episode 14 will be on screens on Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.