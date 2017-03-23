'Super Mario Run' news: Nintendo releases mobile game's Android version this week
As promised by Nintendo not much long ago, "Super Mario Run" will be heading to Android devices on March 23.
"Super Mario Run" was first released in December exclusively for iOS. Nintendo announced in January that an Android version will be released, though a specific launch date was not specified at the time. On Saturday, the company finally announced that Android users will have a chance to play Mario's first official mobile game starting March 23.
"Android version of #SuperMarioRun will be available on 3/23 with the Ver.2.0.0 update!" reads the official tweet from Nintendo America.
It is unclear whether there will be additional new features for the Android version. Aside from knowing that the game comes with the 2.0.0 update, Nintendo has yet to announce if the new version will be any different from the one iOS users have.
For those not in the loop, "Super Mario Run" is a one-tap platform in which Mario runs and users tap the screen to make him jump over obstacles. The challenge is that players must use their keen perception to know when are the best times to do that for a higher impact and score.
The mobile game offers a free trial, with a full version that can be purchased for $10 to unlock all levels. While it is still a game that centers on challenging others and finishing daily missions, it also allows players to accumulate and spend virtual in-game currency to build their own Mushroom Kingdom. Many fans were initially upset over the game's pricing, but it went on to be a big hit for iOS users.
Since its 2016 debut, "Super Mario Run" has become a major hit worldwide. Nintendo reported that it was downloaded over 50 million times within its launch week. As of early 2017, the game has already been downloaded 78 million times and has earned approximately $53 million for the company. It remains to be seen if the Android version will generate the same sort of revenue on iOS.
