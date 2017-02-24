Suits season 6 spoilers: Will Donna strike out on her own in season 7?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The finale of Suits season 6 is just days a week and the question on everybody's lips is what will become of Donna?

As fans know, Donna has been working hard on the development of a new app based on herself that incorporates all of her personal assistant skills.

But the ins and outs of how the app work are not really the point of interest. It's really about Donna herself as she digs deep into her soul and tries to figure out who she is and where she's at.

So it will be interesting to see what becomes of her in season 7 of the legal drama, expected to air later this year, and whether she blazes her own trail away from Pearson Spector Litt.

Sarah Rafferty, the actress who plays Donna, shared in a recent interview with TVLine that working on The Donna app is opening up a season of self-reflection for Donna that's important for her own personal development.

"Really, it's just a catalyst for actual Donna to do some soul-searching about her personal identity," Rafferty said.

She didn't divulge whether she will indeed go off on her own. But the previous episodes in season 6 reveal that, despite being an executive assistant, she is perhaps being undervalued by Pearson Spector Litt and this is not sitting well with her and is instead making her ask questions about whether she's really doing something that matters.

In other Suits news, TVLine is reporting the possibility of a spin-off series around Jessica, who fans will recall followed former flame Jeff to Chicago.

However, Universal Cable Productions has been a little coy about whether or not it's actually going to happen, simply stating that its focus for the timebeing is on the show's current crop of characters and what will happen to them next season.

Fans can tune in to the finale of "Suits" season 6 on Wednesday, March 1, at 10 p.m. EST on USA.