Suits season 6 spoilers: Will Donna strike out on her own in season 7?
The finale of Suits season 6 is just days a week and the question on everybody's lips is what will become of Donna?
As fans know, Donna has been working hard on the development of a new app based on herself that incorporates all of her personal assistant skills.
But the ins and outs of how the app work are not really the point of interest. It's really about Donna herself as she digs deep into her soul and tries to figure out who she is and where she's at.
So it will be interesting to see what becomes of her in season 7 of the legal drama, expected to air later this year, and whether she blazes her own trail away from Pearson Spector Litt.
Sarah Rafferty, the actress who plays Donna, shared in a recent interview with TVLine that working on The Donna app is opening up a season of self-reflection for Donna that's important for her own personal development.
"Really, it's just a catalyst for actual Donna to do some soul-searching about her personal identity," Rafferty said.
She didn't divulge whether she will indeed go off on her own. But the previous episodes in season 6 reveal that, despite being an executive assistant, she is perhaps being undervalued by Pearson Spector Litt and this is not sitting well with her and is instead making her ask questions about whether she's really doing something that matters.
In other Suits news, TVLine is reporting the possibility of a spin-off series around Jessica, who fans will recall followed former flame Jeff to Chicago.
However, Universal Cable Productions has been a little coy about whether or not it's actually going to happen, simply stating that its focus for the timebeing is on the show's current crop of characters and what will happen to them next season.
Fans can tune in to the finale of "Suits" season 6 on Wednesday, March 1, at 10 p.m. EST on USA.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Brand New VeggieTales Brings Godly Vegetables Back To Netflix: Exclusive Clips
- 'I Miss My Father': Daughter Of Murdered Missionary Jim Elliot Speaks Out
- What Makes A Great Sermon? 5 Tips For The Perfect Preach
- Why Are Black Majority Churches Growing So Fast In The UK?
- These Are 5 Qualities That Make A Great Pastor
- When Is Ash Wednesday 2017?
- She Was Looking For Matches To Get High On Heroin – And Instead She Found A Bible And Met Jesus
- The Mystery Of Millennials: They Aren't Who You Think They Are
- Sunday Swimming Row In Scotland Makes A Splash
- Syrian Man 'Tortured' There After US Church Published His Baptism Can't Sue, Court Rules
- ISIS Terror Grows In Egypt As Christian Man Shot Dead And Son Burned Alive
- Blasphemy Laws In Denmark Used For First Time In Over 40 Years Against Man Who Filmed Himself Burning The Quran
- Turkey Has Given 'No Evidence' In Andrew Brunson Case, Says Legal Team
- Family Of Missing Christian Woman In Egypt Accuse Police Of Complicity In Her Kidnapping
- 'Hopeless' Muslim Family Try To Commit Suicide — But God Heals Them, With Dead Son Even Restored To Life