Sufjan Stevens: Idea Of 'A Christian Nation' Is Absolutely Heretical

Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens has written another open letter, attacking the notion of 'A Christian Nation'. Facebook

Continuing a trend begun last week, Sufjan Stevens has lunched another online statement, in which he declares that the idea of a 'Christian Nation' is "absolutely heretical".

The popular, alternative artist tweeted: "Friendly reminder: You cannot pledge allegiance to a nation state and its flag in the name of God, for God has no political boundary.

"God is love, period."

Last week Stevens tweeted a similar piece which he addressed to "America", where he said that "Christ would be ashamed of us all," regarding the US treatment of refugees.

The new piece, available to read on Sufjan's website, continues the tone and some of the themes begun last week.

Stevens is a Christian but has previously sought to evade traditional 'Christian artist' labels. In the statement he made repeated references to Jesus and his challenging ethical teachings.

"Jesus said you must hate your mother and your father and love your enemies. This is not obtuse provocation, but a spiritual deployment of true identity, which no longer resides in skin colour, nation, ideology, genealogy, name, people, places, and things, but in the brotherhood and sisterhood of all humankind, which is ruled by love at any cost."

"To gain access to true love and true self, you must die to yourself, to your family, to your heritage, your narrow-minded ideology, your ego, your ill-conditioned consciousness, and your false identity.

"You must eradicate all the corrupt theological fear-mongering they preach from the pulpit and from behind the political podium. Get real and get right with God. Go in your closet and pray for your 'enemies.'"

The piece, following last week's tirade, may come as a surprise to some who are used to the artist being more restrained when it comes to public declarations relating to faith or religion.

In what can surely be seen as a reference to the presidential campaign slogan of Donald Trump ("Make America Great Again"), Stevens wrote: "We must acknowledge that the real substance of life has nothing to do with money or power or prestige or 'greatness'".

Stevens signed off his letter writing: "The life you live is not your own. Give your life away."