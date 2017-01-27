Strong Christians Do This

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Do you consider yourself a Christian strong in the faith? Do you see yourself as a person who can weather all known problems and circumstances with the power that God supplies through His mighty Holy Spirit?

If you say yes to that, then here's one thing that you should be able to do pretty easily:

Be patient with the weak.

Strength Is Shown in Grace

The true test of strength is being gracious to those who are weak. Paul tells all of us,

Advertisement "We who are strong ought to bear the weaknesses of the weak and not please ourselves. Let each of us please his neighbor for his good, leading to edification. For even Christ did not please Himself. But as it is written, 'The insults of those who insulted You fell on Me.'" (Romans 15:1-3 MEV)

Many of us who think we are strong actually show a façade of strength to mask the weaknesses we so deny:

Those who try to laugh and make others laugh probably are often lonely;

Those who often look for people to help probably find their comfort in being "needed" by others;

Those who are too generous to the point of being naïve actually show a weakness against being rejected or hated by people; and

Those who appear to be strong and prefer to go solo probably have problems relating with people and working with a team.

I know all of that because I've exhibited all those characteristics before. God showed me that true strength isn't faked. You can't "fake it until you make it" with God. But you can come to Him in total surrender, admitting all your weaknesses, and trading all of it for His grace and mercy – the ingredients of real, authentic strength.

"Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavily burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn from Me. For I am meek and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My burden is light." (Matthew 11:28-30 MEV)

Learn From Jesus

The Lord Jesus said in the passage written shortly above that we should "learn" from Him. And that's exactly the key: what He has done for us.

Christ demonstrated uncanny patience towards us, that "while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us" (Romans 5:8).

Christ showed unbelievable powers of forgiveness towards us, that while He was hanging on the cross He said "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do." (Luke 23:34)

Christ gave us a purpose and a reason to rejoice, that even though we are a people so stubborn and undeserving of His love, "we believe that Christ died for all, we also believe that we have all died to our old life. He died for everyone so that those who receive his new life will no longer live for themselves. Instead, they will live for Christ, who died and was raised for them." (see 2 Corinthians 5:14-15 NLT)

Christ never gave up on any of us (see Hebrews 12:2-3). He loved us with an everlasting love that we will never ever be separated from (see Jeremiah 31:3; Romans 8:31-39).

Let the love of Christ Jesus strengthen you and allow you to love those who hurt you.