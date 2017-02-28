Stranger Things season 2 spoilers, news: fans will see a more 'compelling' Chief Jim Hopper in second season of hit Netflix show

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans of 'Stranger Things' may recall that Chief Jim Hopper (Daid Harbour) wasn't always the most likeable of fellas in season 1, but it seems that a turaround may be in store in season 2.

Hopper turned out to be a pretty important character in the first season of the hit Netflix series, rising to the challenge of all the strange goings on, although he was initially something of a jerk.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role he plays in the plot in the highly anticipated second season.

Harbour's been elaborating on season 2 in an interview with TV Guide in which he admitted that the cast and crew were "terrified" because they don't want to disappoint after such an amazing response to season one.

"We want it to be even better than Season 1," he said.

Advertisement

But Harbour also revealed that the plot of the second season is going to be "exciting" and that he could not contain himself when he got the script.

"I got the script for the first episode of Season 2 and within the first five minutes I was on my feet going like, 'Yes! Yes!' If we do our jobs, I feel like we have a really exciting season ahead of us," Harbour said in the interview.

In terms of his own character, he revealed there will be some changes afoot as things have certainly changed in Hawkins one year on from discovering the Upside Down World and the nightmare Demogorgon.

He couldn't be pinned down on details, but he did confirm that Hopper's character would be "rich" and "compelling" in the new season.

Mashable claims that Hopper will try to go back to a normal live but that it will be a little tricky for him, what with everything he knows.

"Stranger Things" season 2 is all set to stream on Netflix on Halloween this year.