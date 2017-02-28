Stranger Things season 2 spoilers, news: fans will see a more 'compelling' Chief Jim Hopper in second season of hit Netflix show
Fans of 'Stranger Things' may recall that Chief Jim Hopper (Daid Harbour) wasn't always the most likeable of fellas in season 1, but it seems that a turaround may be in store in season 2.
Hopper turned out to be a pretty important character in the first season of the hit Netflix series, rising to the challenge of all the strange goings on, although he was initially something of a jerk.
It will be interesting to see what kind of role he plays in the plot in the highly anticipated second season.
Harbour's been elaborating on season 2 in an interview with TV Guide in which he admitted that the cast and crew were "terrified" because they don't want to disappoint after such an amazing response to season one.
"We want it to be even better than Season 1," he said.
But Harbour also revealed that the plot of the second season is going to be "exciting" and that he could not contain himself when he got the script.
"I got the script for the first episode of Season 2 and within the first five minutes I was on my feet going like, 'Yes! Yes!' If we do our jobs, I feel like we have a really exciting season ahead of us," Harbour said in the interview.
In terms of his own character, he revealed there will be some changes afoot as things have certainly changed in Hawkins one year on from discovering the Upside Down World and the nightmare Demogorgon.
He couldn't be pinned down on details, but he did confirm that Hopper's character would be "rich" and "compelling" in the new season.
Mashable claims that Hopper will try to go back to a normal live but that it will be a little tricky for him, what with everything he knows.
"Stranger Things" season 2 is all set to stream on Netflix on Halloween this year.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Why This Old Testament Verse Is So Special - It's Full Of The Gospel
- 10 Things I've Tried – And Failed – To Give Up For Lent
- 8 Ways To Improve The Preaching In Your Church
- Remembering George Herbert: 10 Quotes From The Great Priest And Poet
- Tim Keller's Leaving Redeemer Presbyterian: 5 Lessons For Christian Leaders
- Films About Faith: Christian Today's Alternative Oscars 2017
- The Lesson For Labour From Its Forgotten Christian Socialist Leader: For The Greater Good, Corbyn Should Resign
- Five Scriptures For When You're Feeling Confused
- The 21st Century Solution To Displaying 16th Century Luther Artefacts: Print Them In 3D
- Egypt Exodus: Hundreds Of Christians Flee As ISIS Militants Go On Killing Spree
- Bishop Angaelos Implores Action For Egypt's Coptic Christians 'Being Killed In The Streets'
- Where Is Jeff Woodke? Concern Grows For Missing US Missionary
- Mexican Church Says Trump Migrant Plans Are 'Terrorism'
- Chinese Pastor Arrested After Refusing State Surveillance Of Church
- Czech Christian Jailed In Sudan Has Been Freed