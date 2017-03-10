'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers: David Harbour Jokes 'Bittersweet' Casting Change, Netflix Exec Teases Premiere Episode

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Stranger Things" is still a few months away from its season 2 premiere but according to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, the wait will be worth it.

Netflix's sci-fi drama won't return to the airwaves until Halloween, but Sarandos recently confirmed that he has already seen the first episode of the upcoming season. While he didn't give away spoilers about the story, he did share that he was blown away by it.

"I have just seen the first episode of Season 2," the executive told NME. "It's fantastic — it delivers on everything that every fan wants."

Season 1 left off with a lot of loose ends which are all expected to be resolved in the next installment. In an interview last month, the cast members gave away a few details about what's to come. Season 2 picks up a year after the strange events in Hawkins, with Joyce (Winona Ryder) trying to make things right again for her sons Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

Sean Astin will be introduced as Joyce's new boyfriend Bob, who was her high school classmate.

"She's trying to mask a lot," Ryder explained. "I think she's made this choice with Bob because she wants a good father figure in her sons' lives."

Meanwhile, David Harbour recently shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo of him holding an adorable Pomeranian puppy. Harbour made a joke that Ryder's Joyce had been recast, saying that it was a "bittersweet season 2 spoiler." The actor was obviously just kidding, as Ryder is returning alongside most of the original cast. New faces are also being introduced this season, including "Aliens" star Paul Reiser.

As previously teased, danger is expected to lurk behind every corner once more when the show returns later this year.

"In season 1, Will is in danger," Matt Duffer, who co-created the series with his twin brother, Ross, told Entertainment Weekly. "And season 2, it's the town. The stakes escalate in that way."

The second season of "Stranger Things" premieres Tuesday, October 31 on Netflix.